Mitsubishi Outlander earns “TOP SAFETY PICK” rating from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander was named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK winner, when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights*. This marks the sixth consecutive year the Outlander has achieved an IIHS top safety rating. IIHS is an independent, non-profit organization that researches, performs evaluations and assesses safety ratings in crash testing of production vehicles.

“As an engineering-focused company, we build safety, quality and dependability into every one of our vehicles,” said Mark Chaffin, chief operating officer, MMNA. “Earning the IIHS Top Safety Pick is a key reason for customers to place the Outlander at the top of their shopping list, proving it one of the most competitive vehicles in the incredibly popular compact SUV segment.”

To qualify for 2019 Top Safety Pick status, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests, as well as an acceptable or good rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test. It also must earn an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and an acceptable or good headlight rating.

The SEL Touring Package found in the 2019 Outlander includes Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams (AHB) headlights and multi-view camera system. Additionally, Blind Spot Warning (BSW) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Lane Change Assist (LCA) are standard on the SEL trim. Standard safety features include seven air bags, Active Stability Control (ASC) with Traction Control Logic (TCL), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Hill Start Assist (HSA) electric parking brake with auto hold and Anti-lock braking system (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution.

*Applies only to models with optional front crash prevention + specific headlights.

Source: Mitsubishi