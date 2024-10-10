Mitsubishi Motors to exhibit at Japan Mobility Show Bizweek 2024

Introducing five businesses toward the achievement of carbon neutrality

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that it will be exhibiting at the Japan Mobility Show Bizweek 2024 to be held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, from October 15 to 18.

The Japan Mobility Show Bizweek 2024 will promote innovation by fostering business co-creation between mobility-related companies and startups focused on next-generation activity. The Mitsubishi Motors booth will feature a panel exhibition and video presentation introducing the five mobility businesses and new ventures that the company is engaged in, and will also be soliciting technologies and ideas that will further accelerate the achievement of carbon neutrality.

Booth exhibition

EVNION

EVNION Inc., a joint venture established by Mitsubishi Motors, Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, operates EVNION PLACE, a unique online platform that provides comprehensive EV-related services to customers in Japan, regardless of brand and whether it is a commercial vehicle or a passenger car. By integrating the necessary information and services for transitioning from conventional engine vehicles to EVs, it aims to respond to various changes, from vehicles to charging facilities and vehicle maintenance, and resolve any questions. This supports a smoother transition to EVs and contributes to Japan’s target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and advancing Digital Transformation (DX).

NOYAMA

NOYAMA Inc. was established by Mitsubishi Motors and Hakuhodo Inc. as a company focused on the outdoor platform business. The company offers a content and community service that helps customers acquire survival skills using things found in nature, as well as a one-stop rental service for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), outdoor gear and electrical appliances. NOYAMA aims to provide not only vehicles but also the value of the experience through an outdoor lifestyle that aligns with the Mitsubishi Motors brand, offering new outdoor experiences both offline and online.

Smart charging service

Mitsubishi Motors, MC Retail Energy Co.,Ltd., Kaluza Japan Corporation, and Mitsubishi Corporation have jointly developed Japan’s first1 smart charging service. By setting the desired recharging completion time in advance via a dedicated smartphone application, the battery is recharged at the optimal time when electricity prices are low. In addition to reducing the charging costs for users, it also helps to reduce CO2 emissions by using excess electricity generated from renewable energy sources.

Autonomous street lighting system

A mock-up of an autonomous street lighting system that utilizes used batteries from Outlander PHEV will be on exhibit. Developed jointly with MIRAI-LABO Co., Ltd., this street lighting system stores solar power generated during the day in used batteries of electrified vehicles, and uses that power to illuminate LED lights at night. By utilizing used batteries, the amount of carbon dioxide emitted during battery production is reduced, thereby contributing to the achievement of a decarbonized society through the repurposing used batteries.

EV Behavior Analysis Report

The EV Behavior Analysis Report, which is the first2 of its kind in Japan, visualizes usage trends of electrified vehicles by combining data obtained from Mitsubishi Motors’ electrified vehicles – such as daily cruising range, cruising area, charging location, SOC (charging rate), and charging history at public chargers – with map information from ZENRIN CO., LTD. and location information analysis platform from ZENRIN DataCom CO., LTD. This report is expected to help calculate future electricity demand and infrastructure costs, as well as to identify optimal locations for installing chargers, and contribute to the popularization of electrified vehicles by developing and expanding planned charging infrastructure, thereby supporting the realization of a carbon neutral society.

Panel discussion: Future Mobility Forum

On October 16, Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors, will join the Future Mobility Forum, where professionals from various fields will discuss the theme of realizing carbon neutrality.

Theme What is the “Japanese-style” strategy for carbon neutrality? Date and time Wednesday, October 16 at 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Venue Talk show stage Speakers Yuki Matsuzawa (environmental and sustainability consultant)

Morlely Robertson (international journalist)

Akira Yoshino (Honorary Fellow, Asahi Kasei Corporation)

Satoshi Ogiso (President & CEO, Member of the Board of Directors, Hino Motors, Ltd.)

Masahiro Moro (Representative Director, President and CEO, Mazda Motor Corporation)

Takao Kato (Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation)

Vehicle on display: Outlander PHEV

The 2025 model year Outlander PHEV will be on display in the joint exhibition area introducing the carbon neutral initiatives of the participating companies of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA). Together with the actual vehicle, Mitsubishi Motors will introduce its latest PHEV technology, featuring an extended EV range, improved powertrain performance and enhanced comfort.

Event overview

Dates October 15 to October 18, 2024 Venue Makuhari Messe (International Exhibition Hall) Admission Free of charge (online reservations required for all attendees) Organizer Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA) Co-Organizer Japan Auto Parts Industries Association (JAPIA) Official website https://www.japan-mobility-show.com/en/

1. Services that use vehicle connectivity technology to control charging; as of October 2024, based on in-house research

2. As of October 2024, based on in-house research

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors