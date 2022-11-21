Mitsubishi Motors starts sales of the all-new Outlander in China

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced that GAC Mitsubishi Motors Co., Ltd. (GMMC), Mitsubishi Motors' vehicle production and sales joint venture in China, has begun production of the all-new Outlander, a crossover SUV, and started sales on November 19

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that GAC Mitsubishi Motors Co., Ltd. (GMMC), Mitsubishi Motors’ vehicle production and sales joint venture in China, has begun production of the all-new Outlander, a crossover SUV, and started sales on November 19.

The all-new Outlander is Mitsubishi Motors’ flagship model developed under the product concept “I-Fu-Do-Do”, which means authentic and majestic in Japanese. The Chinese specification model is newly equipped with a 1.5-liter direct-injection turbo engine and a 48V mild hybrid system, with a maximum output of 120 kW and maximum torque of 280 Nm. By adding the electric motor assist of the mild hybrid system to the torque characteristics of the turbo engine that starts up from low to mid-speed, the all-new Outlander offers smooth, manageable acceleration while improving fuel efficiency. In addition, the all-new Outlander boasts a robust and powerful styling with the evolved Dynamic Shield front face and 20-inch wheels1, and a refined high-quality interior. Further, safe and secure road performance is enhanced with a newly developed platform, an upgraded electronically-controlled 4WD and S-AWC (Super-All Wheel Control) system.

The Outlander was released in 20012 as Mitsubishi Motors’ first crossover SUV, and it has become one of the core models in the company’s lineup, comprising approximately 20 percent of the global sales volume in recent years. The redesigned Outlander was released in North America in 2021 and subsequently in other markets including the Middle East, Oceania, Latin America and Africa, with more than 100,000 units sold as of end of October 2022.

1. Equipped on certain trim levels.

2. Sold as Airtrek in Japan

