Mitsubishi Motors ranks sixth overall, top Japanese brand in J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality Study

Mitsubishi Motors was ranked sixth overall in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) published this week. Mitsubishi was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the industry, and the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport tied for third in Small SUV category.

As one of 33 brands evaluated across the industry, Mitsubishi experienced the greatest year-over-year improvement in ranking, moving from 30th in 2019 to sixth in 2020, as J.D. Power redesigned the IQS study to focus more on in-vehicle technology.

“The J.D. Power Initial Quality Study is a powerful tool, allowing automotive manufacturers to listen to our customers and gain insights into their views of our vehicles,” said Yoichi Yokozawa, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA). “The 2020 results recognize our focus on quality, reliability and value in all Mitsubishi vehicles. Our ranking in this study gives us even more reason to continue our commitment to innovation.”

In addition to Mitsubishi’s improvement in the IQS brand ranking, the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, which underwent a significant redesign for the 2020 model year, ascended to the top-three rankings in the Small SUV category, placing third alongside the Buick Encore and Chevrolet Trax.

Mitsubishi’s IQS results follow a similarly strong performance in the J.D. Power 2020 Customer Service Index (CSI) study released in March, and are the latest in a series of successes for MMNA as it reinvents its brand and business in the U.S. market ahead of a new product initiative that will help strengthen sales in the U.S. market.

MMNA recently relocated its corporate headquarters from Southern California to Franklin, Tennessee, building out a state-of-the-art facility and hiring more than 140 new employees. 2019 was the brand’s best sales year since 2007, its seventh consecutive year of sales growth in the U.S. and its third straight year of 100,000-plus annual sales.

The annual J.D. Power IQS Study, now in its 34th year, examines problems experienced by owners of new 2020 model-year vehicles during the first 90 days of ownership.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors