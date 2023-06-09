Mitsubishi Motors premieres the all-new Colt for the European market

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that Mitsubishi Motors Europe B.V., Mitsubishi Motors' subsidiary in Europe, unveiled the all-new Colt compact hatchback for the European market

Online world premiere of the all-new Colt

https://youtu.be/uli4jGVPjXU

Following in the footsteps of the new ASX, which has been well-received since its launch in Europe this March, the all-new Colt is based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance CMF-B platform and is a five-door compact hatchback developed by Renault. The model will be manufactured at Renault’s Bursa plant in Turkey and is scheduled to be in Mitsubishi Motors’ showrooms in Europe from this October. The all-new Colt – the seventh generation to be launched in Europe – will be reintroduced to the European market for the first time in nine years.

Design

The all-new Colt features a powerful, sporty appearance that is at home in European cities. The front face echoes the Mitsubishi Motors Dynamic Shield design concept and combines slim, full LED headlights on the upper part with L-shaped LED daytime running lights below for a sharp expression. In the rear, the width-emphasizing bumper provides an agile look with a sense of stability.

Powertrain

The All-New COLT comes in an environmentally-friendly full hybrid (HEV) model and a gasoline engine model. The HEV model brings together a 1.6-liter gasoline engine; two electric motors (an alternator-starter and a main motor); an automatic, multi-mode gearbox; and a 1.2 kWh battery. The gasoline model provides the option of a 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 1.0-liter gasoline engine with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Comfort and safety

The premium interior is equipped with Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) at the center of the instrument panel. Using a 7-inch or 9.3-inch1 display, the driver can access the Multi-Sense system, which allows the personalization of the driving experience such as the drive modes (My Sense, Sport or Eco mode), engine and steering response, and ambient lighting. Furthermore, the Bose premium sound system1 allows for an immersive audio experience while driving. An array of advanced safety features2 also assists the driver for a safe, secure driving.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors