Mitsubishi Motors introduces the all-new Outlander PHEV model in New Zealand

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation will launch the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) model of the all-new Outlander, a crossover SUV, on March 6 in New Zealand, which is the first market to introduce the model outside of Japan. In New Zealand, pre-orders started in November 2021, and the number of orders has exceeded expectations with 500 pre-orders received by February 20. The Outlander PHEV model is also scheduled to launch in Australia and North America within this year.

The all-new Outlander PHEV model is Mitsubishi Motors’ flagship model which brings together its expertise in electrification and all-wheel control technologies. Based on the product concept of “I-Fu-Do-Do” or authentic and majestic in Japanese, everything from the body to chassis and powertrain have been redesigned to further enhance the safe, secure and comfortable ride. Further, the vehicle features the roomy interior and functionalities expected of an SUV, along with the environmental friendliness, smooth yet powerful acceleration, and high quietness unique to an electric vehicle.

“In New Zealand, the gasoline model of the all-new Outlander was launched in October last year, and the Outlander was New Zealand’s highest selling passenger car in 20211,” said Yoichiro Yatabe, executive vice president of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation. “By refining our electrification technology, we have greatly expanded the EV range and total combined driving range of the PHEV model, which will be beneficial for customers in New Zealand who often take long trips. We are confident that this electric vehicle with even greater appeal will be well received in New Zealand, where there is a growing interest in sustainable transport options.”

The Outlander was initially released in 20012 as Mitsubishi Motors’ first crossover SUV and has become a core model in the company’s lineup, comprising approximately 20 percent of the global sales volume in recent years. The PHEV variant was added to the previous generation model and debuted in Japan in 2013 as the world’s first plug-in hybrid SUV. It was sequentially launched in regions including Europe, Oceania, North America and ASEAN, with a total of around 300,000 units3 sold globally and about 2,600 units3 sold in New Zealand thus far.

1. Sales figures include gasoline and PHEV variants of the previous and current generation models

2. Sold as Airtrek in Japan

3. As of January 2022

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors