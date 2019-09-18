Mitsubishi Motors hosts world debut of small electrified SUV concept car at 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will make its small plug-in hybrid electric SUV concept car world debut at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019, which opens its doors to the public from October 24 to November 4, 2019.

Embodying the values of MMC’s brand message “Drive your Ambition”*1, the small electric SUV concept car pulls together the company’s electrification and all-wheel drive control expertise and technologies.

Under the concept of “An electric SUV that delivers unparalleled driving pleasure and confidence over all terrain in light and wind”, MMC will propose new values which combine SUV, PHEV and 4WD: The car will have a downsized, lower-weight Plug-in Hybrid EV (PHEV) drivetrain, as well as an electric 4WD system.

Mitsubishi Motors delivers a new kind of driving experience that an electric SUV realizes; one that offers reassurance and safety in everyday driving about town, while allowing drivers of all abilities to confidently push further over the unmade or rough road surfaces when engaging in outdoor activities.

MMC has set up a special web site to provide a variety of information about its exhibits at Tokyo Motor Show 2019:

https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/innovation/motorshow/2019/tms2019/

