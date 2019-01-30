Mitsubishi Motors continues recovery with 18% sales growth in calendar year 2018

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has revealed strong sales figures for CY 2018, with volumes up by 18% to 1,218,897 units. The figures prove the company still has strong momentum behind its V-shaped recovery plan, with double-digit percentage increases in both domestic and overseas markets.

New products including the Eclipse Cross SUV and revised Outlander PHEV saw sales in Japan grow from 91,630 to 104,611 – an increase of 14% versus CY 2017. Overseas sales were 1,114,286, an increase of 175,452 units and up +19% on the year.

Export markets also showed strong growth, with the United States up 14% to 118,075 units and Western Europe rising 19% to 178,414. Particular highlight was a 64% increase in France (to 7,303 units). Eastern Europe saw the greatest percentage growth – an increase of 79% versus CY 2017, in particular Russia with 45,391 sales, up 87% from the previous year.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors