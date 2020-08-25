Mitsubishi Motors concludes disaster cooperation agreement with Konan City in Shiga

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced that it has concluded a disaster cooperation agreement on August 25 with Konan City in Shiga Prefecture together with Shiga Mitsubishi Motor Sales Corporation.

MMC’s Kyoto Plant – Shiga, one of the company’s engine factories, is located in Konan City. This agreement enables MMC to make a contribution at the time of disaster in the area.

The purpose of this agreement is to reduce time taken to confirm necessary information with the local government when disasters occur, and to quickly provide disaster-affected areas and evacuation sites with MMC’s electric vehicles, such as Outlander PHEV, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, which can serve as power sources. MMC is promoting the DENDOCommunity Support Program to establish disaster cooperation agreements with local governments throughout Japan by FY2022, and this agreement with Konan City is the 64th thus far.

The Kyoto Plant – Shiga has been in operation since 1979 and supplies engines to domestic and overseas finished vehicle plants.

“Our main model, Outlander PHEV, is equipped with the engines produced at the Kyoto Plant – Shiga,” Kato said. “We strongly hope that our products would help reduce social unrest by natural disasters and contribute to regional safety and relief.”

Going forward, MMC will continue cooperating closely with local governments throughout Japan to facilitate greater understanding and dissemination of electric vehicles, and to promote initiatives that aim to strengthen support systems in case of disasters.

