Mitsubishi Motors celebrates production of 100,000th fully electric minivehicle

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that cumulative production of the Mitsubishi Motors eK X EV and Nissan Sakura electric minivehicles reached a record 100,000 units

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that cumulative production of the Mitsubishi Motors eK X EV and Nissan Sakura electric minivehicles reached a record 100,000 units.

The eK X EV and Nissan Sakura began production in May 2022 at Mitsubishi Motors’ Mizushima Plant and has achieved 100,000 units in about two years and 5 months.

The eK X EV and Nissan Sakura were born from the expertise of Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan, both pioneers in the EV field, and the vehicles have been recognized by numerous automotive industry awards as an ideal form of mobility in accelerating Japan toward decarbonization.

A model symbolic of the successful partnership with Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors is committed to further improving the production quality of the eK X EV and Nissan Sakura in an effort to allow more customers to experience the vehicles.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors