Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for September 2020 and first half of fiscal 2020

2020 Fiscal Year 2020 (20/4-20/9) Calendar Year 2020(20/1-20/9) Volume (unit) YoY (%) Volume (unit) YoY (%) Volume (unit) YoY (%) Production Domestic Production Overseas Production*1 38,837 70.6 124,423 41.4 287,889 62.2 37,112 52.0 152,215 42.0 322,301 57.1 Total 75,949 60.1 276,638 41.7 610,190 59.4 Domestic sales *2 Registrations Total Minicars Total 2,637 42.3 9,454 40.5 20,408 51.3 4,328 59.5 17,607 61.3 33,614 70.3 Grand Total 6,965 51.6 27,061 52.0 54,022 61.7 Exports Total 15,847 46.5 46,733 26.7 145,365 52.0

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[Summary September 2020]

<Domestic Production>

September 2020 ・・・ Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020

(70.6% year-on-year)

<Overseas Production>

September 2020 ・・・ Eleventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019

(52.0% year-on-year)

<Total Production>

September 2020 ・・・ Twelfth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019

(60.1% year-on-year)

< Domestic Sales >

September 2020 ・・・ Eleventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019

(51.6% year-on-year)

< Exports >

September 2020 ・・・ Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020

(46.5% year-on-year)

Supplemental Information

<Overseas Production>

Asia (36,299 units ： 52.4% year-on-year)

<Exports>

Asia (409 units ： 28.5% year-on-year)

North America (1,272 units ： 16.7% year-on-year)

Europe (9,987 units ： 74.5% year-on-year)

[Summary: First Half of Fiscal 2020]

< Domestic Production >

First Half of Fiscal 2020 ・・・ First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of fiscal 2019

(41.4% year-on-year)

< Overseas Production >

First Half of Fiscal 2020 ・・・ First year-on-year decrease since first half of fiscal 2016

(42.0% year-on-year)

< Total Production >

First Half of Fiscal 2020 ・・・ First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of fiscal 2019

(41.7% year-on-year)

< Domestic Sales >

First Half of Fiscal 2020 ・・・ First year-on-year decrease since first half of fiscal 2016

(52.0% year-on-year)

<Exports>

First Half of Fiscal 2020 ・・・ First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of fiscal 2019

(26.7% year-on-year)

Supplemental Information

<Overseas Production>

Asia (149,116 units ： 42.2% year-on-year)

<Exports>

Asia (2,047 units ： 35.1% year-on-year)

North America (6,007 units ： 12.5% year-on-year)

Europe (20,959 units ： 30.2% year-on-year)

