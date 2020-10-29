Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for September 2020 and first half of fiscal 2020

|September
2020
|Fiscal Year 2020 (20/4-20/9)
|Calendar Year 2020(20/1-20/9)
|Volume (unit)
|YoY (%)
|Volume (unit)
|YoY (%)
|Volume (unit)
|YoY (%)
|
Production
|
Domestic Production
Overseas Production*1
|38,837
|70.6
|124,423
|41.4
|287,889
|62.2
|37,112
|52.0
|152,215
|42.0
|322,301
|57.1
|Total
|75,949
|60.1
|276,638
|41.7
|610,190
|59.4
|Domestic sales *2
|
Registrations Total
Minicars Total
|2,637
|42.3
|9,454
|40.5
|20,408
|51.3
|4,328
|59.5
|17,607
|61.3
|33,614
|70.3
|Grand Total
|6,965
|51.6
|27,061
|52.0
|54,022
|61.7
|Exports Total
|15,847
|46.5
|46,733
|26.7
|145,365
|52.0
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[Summary September 2020]
<Domestic Production>
September 2020 ・・・ Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020
(70.6% year-on-year)
<Overseas Production>
September 2020 ・・・ Eleventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019
(52.0% year-on-year)
<Total Production>
September 2020 ・・・ Twelfth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019
(60.1% year-on-year)
< Domestic Sales >
September 2020 ・・・ Eleventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019
(51.6% year-on-year)
< Exports >
September 2020 ・・・ Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020
(46.5% year-on-year)
Supplemental Information
<Overseas Production>
Asia (36,299 units ： 52.4% year-on-year)
<Exports>
Asia (409 units ： 28.5% year-on-year)
North America (1,272 units ： 16.7% year-on-year)
Europe (9,987 units ： 74.5% year-on-year)
[Summary: First Half of Fiscal 2020]
< Domestic Production >
First Half of Fiscal 2020 ・・・ First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of fiscal 2019
(41.4% year-on-year)
< Overseas Production >
First Half of Fiscal 2020 ・・・ First year-on-year decrease since first half of fiscal 2016
(42.0% year-on-year)
< Total Production >
First Half of Fiscal 2020 ・・・ First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of fiscal 2019
(41.7% year-on-year)
< Domestic Sales >
First Half of Fiscal 2020 ・・・ First year-on-year decrease since first half of fiscal 2016
(52.0% year-on-year)
<Exports>
First Half of Fiscal 2020 ・・・ First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of fiscal 2019
(26.7% year-on-year)
Supplemental Information
<Overseas Production>
Asia (149,116 units ： 42.2% year-on-year)
<Exports>
Asia (2,047 units ： 35.1% year-on-year)
North America (6,007 units ： 12.5% year-on-year)
Europe (20,959 units ： 30.2% year-on-year)
