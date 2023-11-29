Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for October 2023

October

2023 Fiscal Year 2023

(23/04-23/10) Calendar Year 2023

(23/01-23/10) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Production Domestic Production 45,985 111.9 275,236 110.7 405,969 111.9 Overseas Production*1 44,061 96.9 299,865 92.2 445,107 92.7 Total 90,046 104.1 575,101 100.2 851,076 101.0 Domestic

Sales*2 Registrations Total 3,544 131.1 25,450 95.4 39,584 93.6 Minicars Total 5,762 166.6 32,020 137.4 46,145 134.1 Grand Total 9,306 151.0 57,470 115.0 85,729 111.8 Exports Total 23,163 116.6 135,419 112.3 194,585 109.7

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : October 2023 ]

< Domestic Production >

October 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since June, 2023

( 111.9% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

October 2023･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023

( 96.9% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

October 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since June, 2023

( 104.1% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

October 2023･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023

( 151.0% year-on-year )

< Exports >

October 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since August, 2023

( 116.6% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 42,734 units : 98.2% year-on-year

China 0 units : 0.0% year-on-year

Thailand 25,384 units : 119.9% year-on-year

Indonesia 10,175 units : 83.2% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 187 units : 39.1% year-on-year

North America 10,153 units : 130.1% year-on-year

Europe 1,671 units : 99.5% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors