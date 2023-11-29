Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for October 2023

October
2023		Fiscal Year 2023
(23/04-23/10)		Calendar Year 2023
(23/01-23/10)
VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)
ProductionDomestic Production45,985111.9275,236110.7405,969111.9
Overseas Production*144,06196.9299,86592.2445,10792.7
Total90,046104.1575,101100.2851,076101.0
Domestic
Sales*2		Registrations Total3,544131.125,45095.439,58493.6
Minicars Total5,762166.632,020137.446,145134.1
Grand Total9,306151.057,470115.085,729111.8
Exports Total23,163116.6135,419112.3194,585109.7

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : October 2023 ]

< Domestic Production >

October 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since June, 2023
( 111.9% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

October 2023･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023
(  96.9% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

October 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since June, 2023
( 104.1% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

October 2023･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023
( 151.0% year-on-year )

< Exports >

October 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since August, 2023
( 116.6% year-on-year )

 Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 42,734 units  :  98.2% year-on-year
China 0 units  :    0.0% year-on-year
Thailand 25,384 units  : 119.9% year-on-year
Indonesia 10,175 units  :  83.2% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 187 units  :   39.1% year-on-year
North America 10,153 units  : 130.1% year-on-year
Europe 1,671 units  :   99.5% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

