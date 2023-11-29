Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for October 2023

|October
2023
|Fiscal Year 2023
(23/04-23/10)
|Calendar Year 2023
(23/01-23/10)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|45,985
|111.9
|275,236
|110.7
|405,969
|111.9
|Overseas Production*1
|44,061
|96.9
|299,865
|92.2
|445,107
|92.7
|Total
|90,046
|104.1
|575,101
|100.2
|851,076
|101.0
|Domestic
Sales*2
|Registrations Total
|3,544
|131.1
|25,450
|95.4
|39,584
|93.6
|Minicars Total
|5,762
|166.6
|32,020
|137.4
|46,145
|134.1
|Grand Total
|9,306
|151.0
|57,470
|115.0
|85,729
|111.8
|Exports Total
|23,163
|116.6
|135,419
|112.3
|194,585
|109.7
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : October 2023 ]
< Domestic Production >
October 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since June, 2023
( 111.9% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
October 2023･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023
( 96.9% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
October 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since June, 2023
( 104.1% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
October 2023･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023
( 151.0% year-on-year )
< Exports >
October 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since August, 2023
( 116.6% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 42,734 units : 98.2% year-on-year
China 0 units : 0.0% year-on-year
Thailand 25,384 units : 119.9% year-on-year
Indonesia 10,175 units : 83.2% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia 187 units : 39.1% year-on-year
North America 10,153 units : 130.1% year-on-year
Europe 1,671 units : 99.5% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors