Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for November 2023

November

2023 Fiscal Year 2023

(23/04-23/11) Calendar Year 2023

(23/01-23/11) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Production Domestic Production 53,045 157.3 328,281 116.2 459,014 115.7 Overseas Production*1 44,588 91.0 344,453 92.1 489,695 92.6 Total 97,633 118.0 672,734 102.5 948,709 102.5 Domestic

Sales*2 Registrations Total 3,230 97.6 28,680 95.6 42,814 93.9 Minicars Total 6,051 172.8 38,071 142.1 52,196 137.7 Grand Total 9,281 136.2 66,751 117.5 95,010 113.8 ExportsTotal 19,975 93.4 155,394 109.5 214,560 108.0

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : November 2023 ]

< Domestic Production >

November 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since October, 2023

( 157.3% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

November 2023･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023

( 91.0% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

November 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since October, 2023

( 118.0% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

November 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023

( 136.2% year-on-year )

< Exports >

November 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since September, 2023

( 93.4% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 43,428 units : 91.5% year-on-year

China0 units : 0.0% year-on-year

Thailand22,764 units : 103.6% year-on-year

Indonesia14,195 units : 92.3% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 125 units : 43.6% year-on-year

North America 7,513 units : 85.1% year-on-year

Europe 112 units : 4.0% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors