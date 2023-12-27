Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for November 2023

November
2023		Fiscal Year 2023
(23/04-23/11)		Calendar Year 2023
(23/01-23/11)
VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)
ProductionDomestic Production53,045157.3328,281116.2459,014115.7
Overseas Production*144,58891.0344,45392.1489,69592.6
Total97,633118.0672,734102.5948,709102.5
Domestic
Sales*2		Registrations Total3,23097.628,68095.642,81493.9
Minicars Total6,051172.838,071142.152,196137.7
Grand Total9,281136.266,751117.595,010113.8
ExportsTotal19,97593.4155,394109.5214,560108.0

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : November 2023 ]

< Domestic Production >
November 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since October, 2023
( 157.3% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
November 2023･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023
( 91.0% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
November 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since October, 2023
( 118.0% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
November 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023
( 136.2% year-on-year )

< Exports >
November 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since September, 2023
( 93.4% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 43,428 units : 91.5% year-on-year
China0 units : 0.0% year-on-year
Thailand22,764 units : 103.6% year-on-year
Indonesia14,195 units : 92.3% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 125 units : 43.6% year-on-year
North America 7,513 units : 85.1% year-on-year
Europe 112 units : 4.0% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

