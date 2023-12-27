Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for November 2023

|November
2023
|Fiscal Year 2023
(23/04-23/11)
|Calendar Year 2023
(23/01-23/11)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|53,045
|157.3
|328,281
|116.2
|459,014
|115.7
|Overseas Production*1
|44,588
|91.0
|344,453
|92.1
|489,695
|92.6
|Total
|97,633
|118.0
|672,734
|102.5
|948,709
|102.5
|Domestic
Sales*2
|Registrations Total
|3,230
|97.6
|28,680
|95.6
|42,814
|93.9
|Minicars Total
|6,051
|172.8
|38,071
|142.1
|52,196
|137.7
|Grand Total
|9,281
|136.2
|66,751
|117.5
|95,010
|113.8
|ExportsTotal
|19,975
|93.4
|155,394
|109.5
|214,560
|108.0
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : November 2023 ]
< Domestic Production >
November 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since October, 2023
( 157.3% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
November 2023･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023
( 91.0% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
November 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since October, 2023
( 118.0% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
November 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023
( 136.2% year-on-year )
< Exports >
November 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since September, 2023
( 93.4% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 43,428 units : 91.5% year-on-year
China0 units : 0.0% year-on-year
Thailand22,764 units : 103.6% year-on-year
Indonesia14,195 units : 92.3% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia 125 units : 43.6% year-on-year
North America 7,513 units : 85.1% year-on-year
Europe 112 units : 4.0% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors