Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for May 2023

May
2023		Fiscal Year 2023
(22/4-23/5)		Calendar Year 2023
(23/1-23/5)
VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)Volume

YoY(%)

ProductionDomestic Production31,538125.465,511135.4196,244120.7
Overseas Production*143,401109.773,874105.9219,11697.6
Total74,939115.8139,385118.0415,360107.3
Domestic
Sales*2		Registrations Total2,95287.66,776124.120,91099.4
Minicars Total3,551128.85,685109.719,810121.5
Grand Total6,503106.112,461117.140,720109.0
Exports Total18,255162.134,482143.093,648115.8

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : May 2023 ]

< Domestic Production >
May 2023･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since December, 2022
( 125.4% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
May 2023･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2023
( 109.7% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
May 2023･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2023
( 115.8% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
May 2023･･･Twelfth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022
( 106.1% year-on-year )

< Exports >
May 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2023
( 162.1% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
Asia 42,727 units : 113.8% year-on-year ・China0 units : 0.0% year-on-year ・Thailand22,685 units : 88.8% year-on-year ・Indonesia13,484 units : 194.4% year-on-year

< Exports >
Asia460 units : 95.8% year-on-year North America9,230 units : 187.3% year-on-year Europe1,224 units : 120.6% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

