Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for May 2023

|May
2023
|Fiscal Year 2023
(22/4-23/5)
|Calendar Year 2023
(23/1-23/5)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|31,538
|125.4
|65,511
|135.4
|196,244
|120.7
|Overseas Production*1
|43,401
|109.7
|73,874
|105.9
|219,116
|97.6
|Total
|74,939
|115.8
|139,385
|118.0
|415,360
|107.3
|Domestic
Sales*2
|Registrations Total
|2,952
|87.6
|6,776
|124.1
|20,910
|99.4
|Minicars Total
|3,551
|128.8
|5,685
|109.7
|19,810
|121.5
|Grand Total
|6,503
|106.1
|12,461
|117.1
|40,720
|109.0
|Exports Total
|18,255
|162.1
|34,482
|143.0
|93,648
|115.8
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : May 2023 ]
< Domestic Production >
May 2023･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since December, 2022
( 125.4% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
May 2023･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2023
( 109.7% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
May 2023･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2023
( 115.8% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
May 2023･･･Twelfth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022
( 106.1% year-on-year )
< Exports >
May 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2023
( 162.1% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 42,727 units : 113.8% year-on-year ・China0 units : 0.0% year-on-year ・Thailand22,685 units : 88.8% year-on-year ・Indonesia13,484 units : 194.4% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia460 units : 95.8% year-on-year North America9,230 units : 187.3% year-on-year Europe1,224 units : 120.6% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors