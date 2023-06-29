Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for May 2023

May

2023 Fiscal Year 2023

(22/4-23/5) Calendar Year 2023

(23/1-23/5) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Production Domestic Production 31,538 125.4 65,511 135.4 196,244 120.7 Overseas Production*1 43,401 109.7 73,874 105.9 219,116 97.6 Total 74,939 115.8 139,385 118.0 415,360 107.3 Domestic

Sales*2 Registrations Total 2,952 87.6 6,776 124.1 20,910 99.4 Minicars Total 3,551 128.8 5,685 109.7 19,810 121.5 Grand Total 6,503 106.1 12,461 117.1 40,720 109.0 Exports Total 18,255 162.1 34,482 143.0 93,648 115.8

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : May 2023 ]

< Domestic Production >

May 2023･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since December, 2022

( 125.4% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

May 2023･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2023

( 109.7% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

May 2023･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2023

( 115.8% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

May 2023･･･Twelfth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022

( 106.1% year-on-year )

< Exports >

May 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2023

( 162.1% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 42,727 units : 113.8% year-on-year ・China0 units : 0.0% year-on-year ・Thailand22,685 units : 88.8% year-on-year ・Indonesia13,484 units : 194.4% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia460 units : 95.8% year-on-year North America9,230 units : 187.3% year-on-year Europe1,224 units : 120.6% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors