Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for June 2024 and first half of calendar year 2024

June 2024 Fiscal Year 2024

(24/4-24/6) Calendar Year 2024

(24/1-24/6) Volume

(unit) YoY(%) Volume

(unit) YoY(%) Volume

(unit) YoY(%) Production Domestic Production 38,517 89.0 110,034 101.2 239,626 100.0 Overseas Production 30,715 68.8 95,003 79.5 228,129 86.2 Total 69,232 78.7 205,037 89.8 467,755 92.8 Domestic

Sales * Registrations Total 3,085 76.3 8,422 77.8 20,464 82.0 Minicars Total 4,556 99.6 14,188 138.3 37,358 153.2 Total 7,641 88.7 22,610 107.3 57,822 117.2 Exports Total 21,654 112.1 57,801 107.4 112,850 99.9

* Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : June 2024 ]

< Domestic Production >

June 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 3 months since March, 2024

( 89.0% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

June 2024 ･････ Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024

( 68.8% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

June 2024 ･････ Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024

( 78.7% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

June 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 11 months since July, 2023

( 88.7% year-on-year )

< Exports >

June 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since April, 2024

( 112.1% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 29,920 units : 68.3% year-on-year

Thailand 14,239 units : 62.5% year-on-yea

Indonesia9,921 units : 69.6% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 108 units : 40.8% year-on-year

North America 10,270 units : 140.3% year-on-year

Europe 118 units : 11.4% year-on-year

[ Summary: First half of calendar year 2024 ( January 2024 – June 2024 ) ]

< Domestic Production >

Fiirst half of calendar year 2024 ･････ First consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calendar year 2023

( 100.0% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

Fiirst half of calendar year 2024 ･････ Second consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of calendar year 2022

( 86.2% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

Fiirst half of calendar year 2024 ･････ First year-on-year decrease since first half of calender year 2022

( 92.8% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

Fiirst half of calendar year 2024 ･････ Third consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calendar year 2021

( 117.2% year-on-year )

< Exports >

Fiirst half of calendar year 2024 ･････ First year-on-year decrease since first half of calender year 2022

( 99.9% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 221,412 units : 85.3% year-on-year

Thailand 121,620 units : 89.8% year-on-year

Indonesia 58,360 units : 74.0% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 1,313 units : 70.9% year-on-year

North America 58,040 units : 106.3% year-on-year

Europe 1,337 units : 15.9% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors