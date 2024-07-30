Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for June 2024 and first half of calendar year 2024

|June 2024
|Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-24/6)
|Calendar Year 2024
(24/1-24/6)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|38,517
|89.0
|110,034
|101.2
|239,626
|100.0
|Overseas Production
|30,715
|68.8
|95,003
|79.5
|228,129
|86.2
|Total
|69,232
|78.7
|205,037
|89.8
|467,755
|92.8
|Domestic
Sales *
|Registrations Total
|3,085
|76.3
|8,422
|77.8
|20,464
|82.0
|Minicars Total
|4,556
|99.6
|14,188
|138.3
|37,358
|153.2
|Total
|7,641
|88.7
|22,610
|107.3
|57,822
|117.2
|Exports Total
|21,654
|112.1
|57,801
|107.4
|112,850
|99.9
* Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : June 2024 ]
< Domestic Production >
June 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 3 months since March, 2024
( 89.0% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
June 2024 ･････ Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 68.8% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
June 2024 ･････ Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 78.7% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
June 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 11 months since July, 2023
( 88.7% year-on-year )
< Exports >
June 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since April, 2024
( 112.1% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
- Asia 29,920 units : 68.3% year-on-year
- Thailand 14,239 units : 62.5% year-on-yea
- Indonesia9,921 units : 69.6% year-on-year
< Exports >
- Asia 108 units : 40.8% year-on-year
- North America 10,270 units : 140.3% year-on-year
- Europe 118 units : 11.4% year-on-year
[ Summary: First half of calendar year 2024 ( January 2024 – June 2024 ) ]
< Domestic Production >
Fiirst half of calendar year 2024 ･････ First consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calendar year 2023
( 100.0% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
Fiirst half of calendar year 2024 ･････ Second consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of calendar year 2022
( 86.2% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
Fiirst half of calendar year 2024 ･････ First year-on-year decrease since first half of calender year 2022
( 92.8% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
Fiirst half of calendar year 2024 ･････ Third consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calendar year 2021
( 117.2% year-on-year )
< Exports >
Fiirst half of calendar year 2024 ･････ First year-on-year decrease since first half of calender year 2022
( 99.9% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
- Asia 221,412 units : 85.3% year-on-year
- Thailand 121,620 units : 89.8% year-on-year
- Indonesia 58,360 units : 74.0% year-on-year
< Exports >
- Asia 1,313 units : 70.9% year-on-year
- North America 58,040 units : 106.3% year-on-year
- Europe 1,337 units : 15.9% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors