Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for June 2023 and first half of calendar year 2023

June 2023 Fiscal Year 2023

(22/4-23/6) Calendar Year 2023

(23/1-23/6) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Production Domestic Production 43,271 123.5 108,782 130.4 239,515 121.2 Overseas Production*1 44,313 92.9 118,187 100.6 263,429 96.8 Total 87,584 105.8 226,969 113.0 502,944 107.0 Domestic

Sales*2 Registrations Total 4,044 93.9 10,820 110.8 24,954 98.4 Minicars Total 4,573 129.6 10,258 117.8 24,383 123.0 Grand Total 8,617 110.0 21,078 114.1 49,337 109.2 Exports Total 19,322 129.0 53,804 137.6 112,970 117.8

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : June 2023 ]

< Domestic Production >

June 2023･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since December, 2022

( 123.5% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

June 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since February, 2023

( 92.9% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

June 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2023

( 105.8% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

June 2023･･･Thirteenth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022

( 110.0% year-on-year )

< Exports >

June 2023･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2023

( 129.0% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 43,468 units : 95.2% year-on-year

・China 0 units : 0.0% year-on-year

・Thailand 22,793 units : 97.5% year-on-year

・Indonesia 13,916 units : 114.7% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 265 units : 40.0% year-on-year

North America 7,321 units : 136.9% year-on-year

Europe 1,035 units : 76.0% year-on-year

[ Summary : First half of calendar year 2023 ( January 2023 – June 2023 ) ]

< Domestic Production >

First Half of calendar year 2023･･･First year-on-year increase in 2 years since first half of calendar year 2021

( 121.2% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

First Half of calendar year 2023･･･First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of calendar year 2022

( 96.8% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

First Half of calendar year 2023･･･First year-on-year increase in 2 years since first half of calendar year 2021

( 107.0% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

First Half of calendar year 2023･･･Second consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calendar year 2021

( 109.2% year-on-year )

< Exports >

First Half of calendar year 2023･･･First year-on-year increase in 5 years since first half of calendar year 2018

( 117.8% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 258,330 units : 99.8% year-on-year

・China 3,367 units : 21.8% year-on-year

・Thailand 135,460 units : 93.7% year-on-year

・Indonesia 77,524 units : 117.2% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 1,852 units : 53.2% year-on-year

North America 54,580 units : 131.7% year-on-year

Europe 8,432 units : 57.3% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors