Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for June 2023 and first half of calendar year 2023

June 2023
|Fiscal Year 2023
(22/4-23/6)
|Calendar Year 2023
(23/1-23/6)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
YoY(%)
|Production
Domestic Production
|43,271
|123.5
|108,782
|130.4
|239,515
|121.2
|Overseas Production*1
|44,313
|92.9
|118,187
|100.6
|263,429
|96.8
Total
|87,584
|105.8
|226,969
|113.0
|502,944
|107.0
Domestic
Registrations Total
|4,044
|93.9
|10,820
|110.8
|24,954
|98.4
Minicars Total
|4,573
|129.6
|10,258
|117.8
|24,383
|123.0
Grand Total
|8,617
|110.0
|21,078
|114.1
|49,337
|109.2
Exports Total
|19,322
|129.0
|53,804
|137.6
|112,970
|117.8
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : June 2023 ]
< Domestic Production >
June 2023･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since December, 2022
( 123.5% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
June 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since February, 2023
( 92.9% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
June 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2023
( 105.8% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
June 2023･･･Thirteenth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022
( 110.0% year-on-year )
< Exports >
June 2023･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2023
( 129.0% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 43,468 units : 95.2% year-on-year
・China 0 units : 0.0% year-on-year
・Thailand 22,793 units : 97.5% year-on-year
・Indonesia 13,916 units : 114.7% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia 265 units : 40.0% year-on-year
North America 7,321 units : 136.9% year-on-year
Europe 1,035 units : 76.0% year-on-year
[ Summary : First half of calendar year 2023 ( January 2023 – June 2023 ) ]
< Domestic Production >
First Half of calendar year 2023･･･First year-on-year increase in 2 years since first half of calendar year 2021
( 121.2% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
First Half of calendar year 2023･･･First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of calendar year 2022
( 96.8% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
First Half of calendar year 2023･･･First year-on-year increase in 2 years since first half of calendar year 2021
( 107.0% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
First Half of calendar year 2023･･･Second consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calendar year 2021
( 109.2% year-on-year )
< Exports >
First Half of calendar year 2023･･･First year-on-year increase in 5 years since first half of calendar year 2018
( 117.8% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 258,330 units : 99.8% year-on-year
・China 3,367 units : 21.8% year-on-year
・Thailand 135,460 units : 93.7% year-on-year
・Indonesia 77,524 units : 117.2% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia 1,852 units : 53.2% year-on-year
North America 54,580 units : 131.7% year-on-year
Europe 8,432 units : 57.3% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors