Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for June 2023 and first half of calendar year 2023

June 2023

Fiscal Year 2023
(22/4-23/6)		Calendar Year 2023
(23/1-23/6)
VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)Volume

YoY(%)

Production

Domestic Production

43,271123.5108,782130.4239,515121.2
Overseas Production*144,31392.9118,187100.6263,42996.8

Total

87,584105.8226,969113.0502,944107.0

Domestic
Sales*2

Registrations Total

4,04493.910,820110.824,95498.4

Minicars Total

4,573129.610,258117.824,383123.0

Grand Total

8,617110.021,078114.149,337109.2

Exports Total

19,322129.053,804137.6112,970117.8

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : June 2023 ]

< Domestic Production >

June 2023･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since December, 2022
( 123.5% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

June 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since February, 2023
( 92.9% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

June 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2023
( 105.8% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

June 2023･･･Thirteenth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022
( 110.0% year-on-year )

< Exports >

June 2023･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2023
( 129.0% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia         43,468 units : 95.2% year-on-year
・China          0 units : 0.0% year-on-year
・Thailand    22,793 units : 97.5% year-on-year
・Indonesia   13,916 units : 114.7% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia                      265 units : 40.0% year-on-year
North America  7,321 units : 136.9% year-on-year
Europe                1,035 units : 76.0% year-on-year

[ Summary : First half of calendar year 2023 ( January 2023 – June 2023 ) ]

< Domestic Production >
First Half of calendar year 2023･･･First year-on-year increase in 2 years since first half of calendar year 2021
( 121.2% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
First Half of calendar year 2023･･･First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of calendar year 2022
( 96.8% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
First Half of calendar year 2023･･･First year-on-year increase in 2 years since first half of calendar year 2021
( 107.0% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
First Half of calendar year 2023･･･Second consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calendar year 2021
( 109.2% year-on-year )
< Exports >
First Half of calendar year 2023･･･First year-on-year increase in 5 years since first half of calendar year 2018
( 117.8% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia                  258,330 units : 99.8% year-on-year
・China           3,367 units : 21.8% year-on-year
・Thailand     135,460 units : 93.7% year-on-year
・Indonesia    77,524 units : 117.2% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia                       1,852 units : 53.2% year-on-year
North America    54,580 units : 131.7% year-on-year
Europe                  8,432 units : 57.3% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

