Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for July 2021

|July 2021
|Fiscal Year 2020
(21/04-21/07)
|Calendar Year 2021
(21/01-21/07)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|27,476
|153.1
|118,351
|178.0
|251,593
|109.4
|Overseas Production*1
|45,095
|150.1
|176,082
|199.3
|336,130
|130.1
|Total
|72,571
|151.2
|294,433
|190.2
|587,723
|120.3
|Domestic Sales*2
|Registrations Total
|1,868
|100.5
|8,115
|154.0
|21,336
|131.5
|Minicars Total
|3,157
|99.2
|11,590
|109.6
|27,589
|103.8
|Grand Total
|5,025
|99.7
|19,705
|124.4
|48,925
|114.3
|Exports Total
|21,160
|1,137.0
|76,498
|307.1
|137,148
|111.0
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : July 2021 ]
< Domestic Production >
July 2021･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 153.1% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
July 2021･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2021
( 150.1% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
July 2021･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 151.2% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
July 2021･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2021
( 99.7% year-on-year )
< Exports >
July 2021･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 1,137.0% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 42,860 units : 146.3% year-on-year
- China 3,632 units : 7% year-on-year
- Thailand 19,947 units : 140.5% year-on-year
- Indonesia 13,718 units : 598.5% year-on-year
< Exports >
- Asia ( 488 units : 327.5% year-on-year )
- North America ( 8,746 units : -% year-on-year )
- Europe ( 3,266 units : 246.7% year-on-year )
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors