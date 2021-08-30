Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for July 2021

July 2021Fiscal Year 2020
(21/04-21/07)		Calendar Year 2021
(21/01-21/07)
VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)
ProductionDomestic Production27,476153.1118,351178.0251,593109.4
Overseas Production*145,095150.1176,082199.3336,130130.1
Total72,571151.2294,433190.2587,723120.3
Domestic Sales*2Registrations Total1,868100.58,115154.021,336131.5
Minicars Total3,15799.211,590109.627,589103.8
Grand Total5,02599.719,705124.448,925114.3
Exports Total21,1601,137.076,498307.1137,148111.0

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : July 2021 ]

< Domestic Production >

July 2021･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021

( 153.1% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

July 2021･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2021

( 150.1% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

July 2021･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021

( 151.2% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

July 2021･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2021

(   99.7% year-on-year )

< Exports >

July 2021･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021

( 1,137.0% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 42,860 units  : 146.3% year-on-year

  • China  3,632 units  : 7% year-on-year
  • Thailand 19,947 units  : 140.5% year-on-year
  • Indonesia 13,718 units  : 598.5% year-on-year

< Exports >

  • Asia (    488 units  : 327.5% year-on-year )
  • North America ( 8,746 units  : -% year-on-year )
  • Europe ( 3,266 units  : 246.7% year-on-year )

