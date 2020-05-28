Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for April 2020

|
April
|Fiscal Year 2020
(20/4-20/4)
|Calendar Year 2020
(20/1-20/4)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|
YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|
15,467
|32.4
|15,467
|32.4
|178,933
|
85.2
|Overseas Production*1
|
19,000
|35.1
|19,000
|35.1
|189,086
|
73.7
|Total
|
34,467
|33.8
|34,467
|33.8
|368,019
|
78.9
|Domestic
Sales *2
|Registrations Total
|
972
|34.6
|972
|34.6
|11,926
|
61.9
|Minicars Total
|
1,773
|49.1
|1,773
|49.1
|17,780
|
78.5
|Grand Total
|
2,745
|42.8
|2,745
|42.8
|29,706
|
70.9
|Exports Total
|
6,804
|23.9
|6,804
|23.9
|105,436
|
79.3
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : April 2020 ]
< Domestic Production >
April 2020･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in two months since February, 2020
( 32.4% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
April 2020･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019
( 35.1% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
April 2020･･･Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019
( 33.8% year-on-year )
April 2020･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019
( 42.8% year-on-year )< Exports >
April 2020･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in three months since January, 2020
( 23.9% year-on-year )
Supplement Information
< Overseas Production >
- Asia
- ( 19,000 units :
- 2% year-on-year )
< Exports >
- Asia (451 units : 49.6% year-on-year )
- North America (550 units : 6.1% year-on-year )
- Europe (2,824 units : 27.2% year-on-year )
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors