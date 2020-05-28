Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for April 2020

April

2020 Fiscal Year 2020

(20/4-20/4) Calendar Year 2020

(20/1-20/4) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Production Domestic Production 15,467 32.4 15,467 32.4 178,933 85.2 Overseas Production*1 19,000 35.1 19,000 35.1 189,086 73.7 Total 34,467 33.8 34,467 33.8 368,019 78.9 Domestic

Sales *2 Registrations Total 972 34.6 972 34.6 11,926 61.9 Minicars Total 1,773 49.1 1,773 49.1 17,780 78.5 Grand Total 2,745 42.8 2,745 42.8 29,706 70.9 Exports Total 6,804 23.9 6,804 23.9 105,436 79.3

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : April 2020 ]

< Domestic Production >

April 2020･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in two months since February, 2020

( 32.4% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

April 2020･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019

( 35.1% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

April 2020･･･Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019

( 33.8% year-on-year )

April 2020･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019

( 42.8% year-on-year )< Exports >

April 2020･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in three months since January, 2020

( 23.9% year-on-year )

Supplement Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia

( 19,000 units :

2% year-on-year )

< Exports >

Asia (451 units : 49.6% year-on-year )

North America (550 units : 6.1% year-on-year )

Europe (2,824 units : 27.2% year-on-year )

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors