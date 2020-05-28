Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for April 2020

Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for April 2020

   May 28th, 2020
 

April
2020

 Fiscal Year 2020
(20/4-20/4)		 Calendar Year 2020
(20/1-20/4)
Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume

YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production

15,467

 32.4 15,467 32.4 178,933

85.2
Overseas Production*1

19,000

 35.1 19,000 35.1 189,086

73.7
Total

34,467

 33.8 34,467 33.8 368,019

78.9
Domestic
Sales *2		 Registrations Total

972

 34.6 972 34.6 11,926

61.9
Minicars Total

1,773

 49.1 1,773 49.1 17,780

78.5
Grand Total

2,745

 42.8 2,745 42.8 29,706

70.9
Exports Total

6,804

 23.9 6,804 23.9 105,436

79.3

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : April 2020 ]

< Domestic Production >

April 2020･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in two months since February, 2020

( 32.4% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

April 2020･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019

( 35.1% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

April 2020･･･Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019

( 33.8% year-on-year )

April 2020･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019

( 42.8% year-on-year )< Exports >

April 2020･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in three months since January, 2020

( 23.9% year-on-year )

Supplement Information

< Overseas Production >

  • Asia
  • ( 19,000 units  :
  • 2% year-on-year )

< Exports >

  • Asia (451 units  : 49.6% year-on-year )
  • North America (550 units  : 6.1% year-on-year )
  • Europe (2,824 units  : 27.2% year-on-year )

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

Close
Close