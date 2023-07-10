Mitsubishi Motors: All-new Triton to adopt newly developed ladder frame, chassis and engine

Achieving safe, secure and comfortable driving for any weather or road conditions

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) will use a newly developed ladder frame, chassis and clean diesel engine in the all-new Triton1 one-ton pickup truck to achieve safe, secure and comfortable driving for any weather or road conditions. A video of the all-new Triton undergoing development including road testing is released on a special website.

The launch of the all-new Triton, scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, at 10am local time in Bangkok, Thailand (12pm JST), will be livestreamed on the special website.

Special website for the all-new Triton:

https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/products/triton

The all-new Triton engineering teaser:

https://youtu.be/4F36k-RC5Sc

The all-new Triton is a one-ton pickup truck that condenses the essence of Mitsubishi Motors to provide safe, secure and comfortable driving for various weather and road conditions around the world. The newly developed ladder frame and newly designed double wishbone front suspension and leaf spring rear suspension provide both excellent driving performance and good ride comfort at a high level. The newly developed clean diesel turbo engine has improved environmental performance by significantly reducing friction loss, while achieving higher output.

“Having the full model change of all-new Triton for the first time in about nine years, we have newly developed the engine, suspension, interior and exterior, which has resulted in significant improvements in driving performance, comfort and safety,” said Yoshiki Masuda, chief product specialist, Mitsubishi Motors. “In addition, we have interviewed various customers about their usages and needs, and have repeatedly conducted development tests to meet the demands of a vehicle that works in a harsh environment. We are confident that this model will satisfy all customers around the world, from leisure use to commercial use. Please look forward to the unveiling of the all-new Triton.”

1. Sold as L200 in some markets.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors