Mitsubishi Fuso receives its first pre-launch order for the new eCanter truck in Taiwan

Logistics provider President Transnet has placed the first order in Taiwan for the new eCanter

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (hereafter MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Karl Deppen) is pleased to announce it has received the first customer order in the Taiwanese market for the new all-electric eCanter truck, through Daimler Truck Asia Taiwan Ltd. (hereafter DTAT; headquarters: Taipei; CEO: Jung Woo Park), local joint venture and official distributor of FUSO vehicles. President Transnet Corporation is the first company in Taiwan to commit to the eCanter in advance of its official 2024 launch.

President Transnet is currently one of Taiwan’s leading logistics companies. It was founded in 2000 and operates a large fleet for its transportation business, including approximately 1,690 FUSO trucks. As the eCanter will be the first electric truck to be introduced into its business, President Transnet will conduct trial operations with a 5-tonne eCanter in Taipei to familiarize drivers and logistics managers with the truck’s technologies. Data and insights gathered during this time will also be a valuable resource for DTAT, as it prepares for the official market launch of the eCanter truck scheduled in the first quarter of 2024.

Taiwan is among the largest export markets for FUSO vehicles. The local lineup consists of a full range of trucks, from light- to heavy-duty. Taiwan is also traditionally a stronghold for FUSO in terms of market presence, particularly in the 5-tonne segment. Light-duty trucks represent the majority of units sold within the local commercial vehicles industry, and innovations in electric mobility in this area are expected to meet growing demand.

Introduced in 2017 as the Japanese market’s first series-produced electric truck, the eCanter has covered over 8 million kilometers in customer hands. The vehicle has also successfully expanded its sales to various global markets, including Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The fully remodeled version of the vehicle, with a new drivetrain configuration and modular battery system, was unveiled in September 2022. In addition to Taiwan, Mitsubishi Fuso plans to begin sales of this new eCanter in further overseas markets such as Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Chile in the near future.

SOURCE: Fuso