Mitsubishi Fuso launches model year 2019 Rosa light-duty bus

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), one of Asia’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia, is pleased to announce that it will launch the 2019 model year Rosa light-duty bus that makes safer and more comfortable driving possible thanks to new advanced safety features and a refurbished interior. The new Rosa also complies with the 2016 emission control regulations and the 2017 heavy-duty vehicle fuel efficiency standards as well. The 2019 models will be available through MFTBC sales companies and regional sales units across Japan starting from October 2019 .

The new 2019 Rosa comes with advanced safety features that detects errors that could lead to an accident ahead of time, making safer driving possible. This latest model of the light-duty bus now has the Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), the Electronic Stability Program (ESP)®, which detects vehicle position and controls vehicle stability in the case of side slip or rollover, and the Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS). Furthermore, it also comes with the EZGO & Hill Assist hill start aid. Thanks to these features, the Rosa’s ability to support the safety of passengers, pedestrians, and drivers is enhanced further.

Moreover, the new 2019 Rosa sports a revamped interior, enabling the driver to feel more at ease while sitting at the wheel. A wide variety of operational switches, such as the instrument panel shift, are placed efficiently in line with natural movements of the driver’s hands while various indicators are located in the center. The new Rosa also comes with Bluetooth® audio, making hand-free calls possible, and an AM/FM radio. These improvements can alleviate burdens on the driver while the passenger seat features a new type of material, making traveling in the Rosa a more comfortable experience.

On top of these, in terms of the exterior, the Rosa adopts a cutting-edge LED headlamp* to ensure better visibility at night. The use of LEDs also extends the lamp’s life, resulting in reduced maintenance costs.

MFTBC offers three body types for the Rosa depending on the intended use, namely, short, long and superlong. In addition, the Rosa is also available with special packages for sightseeing specifications that offers an upgraded comfort. With five types of interiors, the Rosa can be equipped with high-class illuminated equipment including LED line lights, which offer a more comfortable and exquisite riding experience for passengers. Besides the enhanced safety features, improvements in both the interior and exterior of the Rosa enable more comfortable and safer driving. The company will offer the Rosa with the aim of reducing the burden on drivers by improving their work environment, and alleviating the pressures of driver shortages in the Japanese transport industry.

