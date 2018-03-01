Mitsubishi Fuso heralds new era of trucking in Indonesia with introduction of the new Fighter medium-duty truck

Thomas Hilse, CEO, Regional Center Daimler Commercial Vehicles Southeast Asia, said: “As the global technological frontrunner in commercial vehicles, we are deeply committed to provide our customers with the edge to stay ahead of the competition in a rapidly transforming environment. With almost half a century of consecutive market leadership in Indonesia, we are therefore especially proud to introduce our medium-duty Fighter, delivering power, efficiency and comfort to one of our oldest and largest export markets worldwide.”

The Fighter for Indonesia will include features for highest comfort including self-adjusting air suspension seats, and an ergonomic interior and exterior design, identical to the latest designs in Japan, offering smart storage solutions and a curved cockpit for better accessibility.

Moreover, Runner Telematics provided by KTB will be installed as standard, allowing customers to easily manage and monitor their fleets via laptop, tablet and mobile phone. The system comprises features such as real-time monitoring as well as vehicle management including usage management and maintenance. To provide non-stop service for customers, Mitsubishi Fuso’s after sales service is further enhanced with a 24 hours call center and live chat messenger.

Within the next three years, customers will be able to choose from a total of 16 variants (4×2, 6×2, 6×4) with various wheelbases, a GVW of 16 or 26 tons and an output of 240 or 270 hp. The truck has been extensively tested for local conditions in Indonesia. Typical use cases will include operations in plantations, construction and logistics. Moreover, the Fighter will offer fleets the best total cost of ownership (TCO).

The Fighter will be shipped as knock-down kits (KD) from MFTBC in Japan and locally assembled at the PT Krama Yudha Ratu Motor (KRM) facility in East Jakarta, Indonesia. FUSO has been the market leader in Indonesia for 47 consecutive years. In 2017, FUSO celebrated a sales milestone of one million light-duty Canter trucks – locally known as the Colt Diesel – since the 1970s. In the same year, Daimler Trucks unit sales in Indonesia amounted to 42,700 units, a significant increase from 28,000 units in 2016. FUSO products in Indonesia are distributed through the local PT Krama Yudha Tiga Berlian Motors (KTB) in a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation.

The Indonesian market is rapidly developing, gradually increasing the need for technologically sophisticated commercial vehicles among fleet owners. The introduction of the latest Fighter medium- duty truck underlines that Mitsubishi Fuso is committed to provide these advanced vehicles and solutions to customers in Indonesia.