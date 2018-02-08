Mitsubishi Electric develops smart-control AI technology that adapts rapidly and nimbly to changing conditions

Main Features

The technology grasps the state of an object via multiple sensors and then recognizes any change by applying the company’s Maisart-brand smart-learning AI. Through repeated estimation based on deep learning, tests have shown that the technology can decrease learning time and grasp changes in conditions in just 3.5ms

Technology redesigns control algorithms autonomously in real time

The automatic generation of optimal control algorithms through deep reinforcement-learning frees designers from having to redesign complex control algorithms. Application of this technology in industrial robots, etc. makes it possible for such devices to adapt to objects that are conventionally difficult to adapt to, such as flexible objects that change shape or objects for which conditions can change dramatically.