Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross wins RAF award for best market newcomer in Russia

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has been awarded “Best Market Newcomer” at the RAF (Russian Automobile Forum) award ceremony, held at the Radisson Royal Hotel in Moscow during March.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV first appeared in dealerships across Russia in April 2018 and immediately attracted the attention of Russians with its bright design, high specification level and SUV capabilities. In 2018, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross collected many awards across the world as well as achieving a Euro NCAP five star safety rating.

Osamu Iwaba, President and CEO of “MMC Russia”, said: “The Eclipse Cross SUV has won a number of prestigious awards in different countries, but this is the first in Russia. We are especially pleased to be leaders in the category “Best Market Newcomer” because it shows the great interest that Russians have with this model and their loyalty to the Mitsubishi brand. I want to thank the entire team of MMC Russia and our partners for their work on the successful launch of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.”

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors