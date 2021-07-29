Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross wins AutoPacific 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Award

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), today announced its popular Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has won AutoPacific's coveted 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Award (VSA) in the compact crossover SUV segment

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), today announced its popular Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has won AutoPacific’s coveted 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Award (VSA) in the compact crossover SUV segment. Owners of the 2020 model-year Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross rated their cars higher overall than owners of any other vehicle in the segment.

Now in its 25th year, and based solely on owner input, AutoPacific’s Vehicle Satisfaction Award measures owner satisfaction within individual categories ranging from driving performance and features’usability to seating comfort and interior design. “Our VSAs give consumers true, unbiased insight into which vehicles are providing their owners with the most satisfying experience,”said AutoPacific president George Peterson.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross equaled or surpassed competitors in 32 of the 36 measured attributes, receiving strong praise for safety features and safety ratings, as well as owners’perception of durability and quality. AutoPacific added, “This is an excellent victory for the Mitsubishi brand who continues to take sales from the more popular Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Subaru Crosstrek.”

“We strive to ensure Mitsubishi vehicles exceed the expectations of the most important critics…our owners,”said Cason Grover, Director of Product Planning, MMNA. “To obtain top-in-class satisfaction marks from our Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross family of owners reinforces that we are delivering performance, design and safety that is changing the way consumers view the brand and its new, redesigned lineup of vehicles.”

While the AutoPacific award was bestowed upon the 2020 model, the company believes the 2022 Eclipse Cross will repeat this success, having just undergone a substantial redesign. The sporty 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross recently received the same 5-Star Overall Safety Rating as the 2020 model, the highest-possible overall rating a vehicle can obtain, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The design-forward 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross brings sophistication to the next level, featuring significant styling enhancements, producing a sporty SUV appearance that looks sleek, stable, upscale and unique.

In addition to Eclipse Cross, Mitsubishi recently refreshed its entire lineup, led by the all-new 2022 Outlander. The best equipped and most connected vehicle the company has ever sold in the U.S., Outlander has received strong accolades industry-wide, and as a result, powered significant sales growth in the last quarter while attracting new customers to the brand.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors North America