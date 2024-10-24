Mitsubishi DST Concept debuts at Philippine International Motor Show

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) premiered the Mitsubishi DST Concept, a midsize SUV concept car, at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) premiered the Mitsubishi DST Concept, a midsize SUV concept car, at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show1.

Mitsubishi Motors offers fulfilling mobility lifestyles that awaken the adventurous spirit of drivers and provide excitement for everyone on board. Adding to the current lineup in the ASEAN region – which includes the Pajero Sport2 midsize SUV, the Xforce3 compact SUV, and the Xpander and Xpander Cross crossover MPVs – the Mitsubishi DST Concept is the brand’s all-new monocoque SUV that offers three-row seating in a midsize body for customers seeking a full seven-seater with comfort for everyone aboard.

“The Mitsubishi DST Concept is an embodiment of an all-new three-row SUV to be launched during our current mid-term business plan Challenge 2025, and the production vehicle will be rolled out primarily in the ASEAN region including the Philippines starting in fiscal year4 2025,” said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors. “The all-new SUV will follow in the footsteps of the Xpander crossover MPV that was born in the ASEAN region and grew to become a model beloved by customers around the world, and the Xforce compact SUV that has been highly acclaimed since its introduction in fiscal 2023. With the aim of making it a global strategic vehicle, we will further develop it as a distinctively Mitsubishi SUV that expands our customers’ range of mobility.”

The Mitsubishi DST Concept features a refined, authentic SUV design with spacious, classy interior for all passengers to ride in comfort, and the road handling to navigate through any weather or road conditions to reach the destination safely with comfort and peace of mind. This three-row SUV is an invitation for drivers and their family and companions to take their first step toward a new adventure.

Refined, authentic SUV design

Its design concept is “Gravitas & Dynamism”. Gravitas, which conjures overwhelming presence and solidity, is expressed in proportions that combine the roomy cabin offering space ample even for the third row of seats, with the solid stability and wide stance of an SUV. Its sleek, strong nose also give it a commanding aura. The roominess of the cabin space has been accentuated by blacking out all the pillars and enveloping the cabin with smooth wraparound windows, while the rich surface on the rear further emphasizes its formidable presence.

Dynamism represents a design bursting with energy and motion, expressed through its large-diameter tires and high ground clearance offering a high level of maneuverability and capability as an SUV. Its sculpted front and rear fender flares leaning over the tires like the muscles of a well-trained athlete foreshadow toughness and powerful road handling of an SUV. Further, the side protectors and large skid plates in the front and rear express a sense of protectiveness and robustness.

The imprint of Mitsubishi’s iconic design is evident all over the exterior. On the front side, the Dynamic Shield design concept expresses both powerful performance and protection. The front grille, which features a three-dimensional design with a honeycomb-shaped inner grille under a transparent outer cover, is integrated with left and right bumpers that protect it, creating a cutting-edge, premium and commanding look.

The front daytime running lights and rear tail lights are LEDs that light up in a T-shape, accenting the wide stance. On the body side, horizontal bars are carved into the C-pillar for a distinctive, robust design.

Spacious, classy interior for all passengers to ride in comfort

The interior features spacious, classy cabin space for everyone aboard to ride comfortably. The instrument panel is wrapped in soft, upscale material that exude a premium feel, connecting with the door trim in a dynamic shape creating a sense of vast openness. With a panoramic sunroof that ushers soft sunlight into the roomy interior, everyone aboard can enjoy a bright and relaxing cabin space.

At the instrument panel, a large display panel integrates a full LCD driver display and a center display for a cutting-edge look, while also displaying road conditions and other information needed for driving on triple meter for a safe, reassuring driving experience.

Road handling to navigate through any weather or road conditions and reach the destination safely with comfort and peace of mind

In addition to securing high ground clearance to drive with confidence on rough road surfaces, five drive modes are available to handle the various road conditions of the ASEAN region – the Wet mode for reliable driving on roads flooded by sudden showers, Tarmac mode for nimble driving on paved winding roads, as well as Normal, Gravel and Mud modes. Even as a front-wheel drive, it can navigate through any weather or road conditions to reach the destination safely, ensuring comfort and peace of mind for family and companions.

1 Press day is October 24, and the show is open to the public from October 25 to 27.

2In some countries and regions including the Philippines, the Pajero Sport is sold under the name Montero Sport.

3Depending on the market, the Xforce is sold under the name Outlander Sport.

4Fiscal 2025 is from April 2025 to March 2026.

