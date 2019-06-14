Miller Industries takes delivery of Kenworth T270 – 200,000th medium duty truck produced at Paccar Ste-Thérèse plant

A Kenworth T270 was recognized as the milestone 200,000th medium duty truck produced at the state-of-the-art PACCAR plant in Ste-Thérèse, Quebec.

Long-time Kenworth customer Miller Industries took delivery of the special T270 during a ceremony at the plant. The T270 is equipped with PACCAR PX-7 engine rated at 300 hp and an Allison automatic transmission, and was purchased from MHC Kenworth – Chattanooga in Tennessee.

During the ceremony, Chakib Toubal-Seghir, PACCAR Ste-Thérèse plant manager, presented the keys to Miller Industries executives Will Miller, president and co-CEO; Kipp Felice, vice president of marketing and business development; and Billy Drane, heavy duty product manager.

“The production of 200,000 medium duty trucks at PACCAR Ste-Thérèse is the result of a long history of exceptional performance and strong commitment to quality by our employees here at the plant. We take great pride in producing The World’s Best trucks for such excellent customers like Miller Industries,” said Toubal-Seghir.

“We’re very grateful to receive this milestone Kenworth T270 from the employees at the PACCAR Ste-Thérèse plant,” Felice said. “Miller Industries has a long history with Kenworth and MHC Kenworth – Chattanooga, and our end-user customers have always seen the value of Kenworth medium and heavy duty trucks in their tow fleets. Quality is what Miller Industries is all about, and this T270 will mean another satisfied customer for us.”

Also at the event were Scott Trichel, MHC Kenworth regional vice president, and Jeremy Ervin, MHC Kenworth – Chattanooga sales representative. Representing Kenworth were Hank Johnson, Kenworth general sales manager for vocational and medium duty; Mike Kleespies, Kenworth medium duty sales director; and Erik Johnson, Kenworth Southeast Region sales manager.

“We are proud of the great relationship we have with Miller Industries,” said Trichel. “As they have grown the business over the years, we’ve been able to grow with them. It’s great to see Miller Industries receive the 200,000th medium duty truck built in Ste-Thérèse. From all of us at MHC Kenworth, we congratulate Miller and all the hard working employees at the plant who made this truck possible.”

According to Kenworth’s Hank Johnson, presenting a milestone truck to a customer never gets old. “It’s a way for us to step back and recognize the hard work and dedication of our plant employees. Miller Industries has purchased Kenworth trucks for many years due to our product quality, engineering responsiveness, and dealer support through MHC Kenworth. To be able to share this special event with Miller Industries and the entire team in Ste-Thérèse is wonderful. Without everyone working together, our great relationship with Miller Industries wouldn’t be possible,” Johnson said.

Miller Industries is an industry leader in providing towing and recovery equipment and has its headquarters in Chattanooga. The company is outfitting the Kenworth T270 with a Chevron Loadrite 12 Series body. The T270 then will be used as an auto transporter by Kirkland Wrecker Services in Birmingham, Alabama.

The PACCAR Ste-Thérèse plant has earned the prestigious International Standards Organization (ISO) 14001:2015 certification for effective environmental management systems established to help build trucks in an environmentally sustainable manner, IS0 9000 quality assurance certification, and OHSAS 18001 health and safety certification. Benefits include improved resource efficiency, decreased waste, reduced overall environmental impact, cost reduction, and consistent management of environmental commitments.

SOURCE: Kenworth