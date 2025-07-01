Scania Great Britain acquires franchise partner TruckEast

Scania (Great Britain) Limited has announced the acquisition of franchise dealer partner TruckEast, who own and operate 17 workshops in the East

Scania (Great Britain) Limited has acquired independent dealer TruckEast, in a deal that sustains the Swedish OEM’s network in the UK.

The deal will see TruckEast’s 17 workshops located in the East – including Peterborough, Milton Keynes, Northampton, Bury St Edmunds and Norwich, and its teams join forces with Scania GB’s.

It will also see owner of TruckEast, John Biggin, hand over the reins to the business he led and grew for the last 18 years.

Chris Newitt, Managing Director for Scania UK, said: “Today is a significant occasion, as we show our commitment to our valued customers, by sustaining Scania’s UK dealer and service network for the future.

“I’m very pleased to be welcoming our TruckEast colleagues, and they will be great additions to our Scania GB family. We hope to learn, grow and develop our businesses together, not only for our own benefit, but also for every Scania owner in the UK.”

John Biggin, Owner of TruckEast, said: “For me, it’s a bittersweet moment. Firstly, I will be saying goodbye to a business I cherish and to the incredible colleagues who have made TruckEast what it is today. After 18 years, stepping away is not easy, but I do so with immense pride in what we have achieved together.

“I’m happy that TruckEast’s future is secure, and I believe in its continued success in the safe hands of Chris and the Scania GB team. Together, I know that both businesses will thrive, and our customers will benefit from greater capabilities and support for the future.”

For TruckEast, it’s business as usual for its branches and workforce operationally, with the only changes seeing Chris succeeding John as Chairman, and Scania GB’s Chief Financial Officer Andreas Ödebrink, and Business Operations Director Emma Wilkins joining the board.

This deal comes months after Scania Great Britain acquired Haydock Commercial Vehicles and its North West network of branches in similar circumstances.

Over the coming months, the three businesses (SGB, TruckEast & Haydock) will work closely together to establish best ways of working, with the newly acquired dealers becoming welcome additions to the Swedish OEM’s wholly owned UK network.

SOURCE: Scania