Milestone on the path to climate-neutral production: all Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles factories now supplied with green electricity

The Hanover plant switched to electricity from renewable sources at the beginning of January

Since 1 January, the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) plant in Hanover has been supplied exclusively with electricity from renewable sources. Climate-friendly energy supply is an important lever for reducing carbon emissions and conserving resources. By 2040, all Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles production sites will produce in a climate-neutral manner.

The Hanover-Stöcken plant switched to electricity from renewable sources at the turn of the year. All the variants of the all-electric ID. Buzz are produced there for Germany and all international markets, among other models. The Volkswagen Poznań plants, which are also part of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brand, have been fully converted to green electricity since 2019. The Caddy plant in Poznań has been in operation since 2018, and the Września plant, where the Crafter, among others, is built since 2019.

The plant in Września has particularly favourable conditions for self-sufficient energy supply: in September 2024, the plant’s own photovoltaic system generated enough electricity to supply its entire production operations for the first time. It comprises 25,000 modules with a capacity of 15.2 megawatts (MW) and covers an area of 22 hectares.

Karl Bernqvist, responsible for sustainability on the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Board of Management, adds: “We are working to reduce carbon emissions and conserve resources at many areas in the company. The switch to green electricity at the Hanover plant is another important step towards sustainable and environmentally-friendly production at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles”.

Together with the other brands of the Volkswagen Group, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has set itself the long-term goal of producing climate-neutrally at all its production sites. The aim is to achieve this goal by 2040 – ten years earlier than originally planned.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles