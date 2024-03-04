Milestone moments: AAM celebrates 30th birthday

On March 1, 1994, American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) was founded by then-retired automotive leader Richard E. Dauch and a group of investors

On March 1, 1994, American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) was founded by then-retired automotive leader Richard E. Dauch and a group of investors. Dauch and the investment team purchased five driveline and forging assets up for sale by General Motors, using those facilities to establish a stand-alone, independent driveline supplier based in Detroit.

Over the last 30 years, thanks to the strategic vision of the leadership team and our Associates’ unwavering commitment to our founding principles of Quality, Operational Excellence and Technology Leadership, AAM has transformed into a leading global Tier 1 automotive and mobility supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion engine vehicles. We have expanded from a footprint of those first five United States locations to more than 80 manufacturing facilities, engineering centers and business offices supporting customers in 18 countries.

As we celebrate our 30th birthday, the future has never looked brighter because #TeamAAM is building it. Our eyes are on the road ahead and how #TeamAAM will continue Bringing the Future Faster for a safer and sustainable tomorrow. At the same time, it’s important to reflect on where we have been and honor the steps we’ve taken to become the global leader in propulsion systems we are today.

In honor of our anniversary, we’re introducing the #AAMMilestoneMoments series. Each month of our 30th year, beginning with celebrating our founding today, we will reflect on a different key milestone in AAM’s history. Ranging from watershed innovations and technological advances to foundational programs and community initiatives that are part of AAM’s DNA, these #AAMMilestoneMoments will each tell an important piece of the AAM story. You can get a sneak preview of some of the moments we’ll feature over at Our History page.

