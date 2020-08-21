Mike Cooper confirmed as new Arriva Group CEO

Arriva – a leading European passenger transport operator – today announced that Mike Cooper, the current CEO of Eurostar, will take over as the new Arriva Group CEO, effective from early October 2020. He will succeed Dr. Manfred Rudhart who is stepping down as Arriva CEO following almost five years in the role.

Arriva is already well known to Mike, who worked for the business for nine years. He left the business in 2014 to become the CEO of Yodel and then the CEO of Eurostar, the high-speed rail service between the UK and Mainland Europe. Prior to Arriva, Mike was the Chief Commercial Officer of easyJet from its flotation in 2000 until 2005, and before that the Managing Director of the direct sales business of the Thomson Travel Group.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Levin Holle, CFO at Deutsche Bahn and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arriva PLC, said: “I am excited to welcome Mike Cooper back to Arriva in his new role as Group CEO. His track record and significant pan-European industry experience combined with his leadership experience in customer facing industries makes him the ideal person to lead Arriva through the next phase of its development.”

“The global pandemic has affected all industries, including the passenger transport sector which is going through an unprecedented period of change and challenge. Mike’s background in strong consumer travel brands will be invaluable to us as we look to rebuild passenger confidence in public transport. I can think of no one better placed than Mike to lead on adapting and developing the Arriva businesses for long-term success.”

Mike Cooper commented: “I am really looking forward to rejoining Arriva. Recent events have disrupted all forms of transport, but it has also brought into sharp focus the important role passenger transport plays in the modern world, from keeping people connected and supporting key workers in the fight against the coronavirus through to aiding economic recovery.”

“At a time of uncertainty, Arriva’s aspiration to be a trusted mobility partner has never been more important. I am looking forward to working with the Arriva team and in partnership with DB to ensure Arriva adapts to the changing market conditions.”

DB CFO Dr. Levin Holle thanks Dr. Manfred Rudhart for his great commitment to DB Arriva. “He has been leading the company successfully for the last five years and most recently through the immediate impact of the Corona crisis. He will continue to run the business at DB Arriva and ensure a smooth transition.”

SOURCE: Arriva