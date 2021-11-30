Mikael Lindner appointed new Head of MAN Engines

Strengthening of the components business at MAN Truck & Bus SE; many years of international experience in the engines business

Mikael Lindner will be responsible for the engines and components business of MAN Truck & Bus SE as Head of MAN Engines and Senior Vice President of MAN Truck & Bus with effect from 1 January 2022. MAN Engines has operated as an independent business unit within the Group since the beginning of 2018, which has significantly improved its market and business management. As Head of MAN Engines, Lindner will lead the team of five managers responsible for strategy & business development, sales, finance, and development at the international engine competence center in Nuremberg. His goal will be to ensure that the well-established components business of MAN Truck & Bus continues to thrive, to benefit from the strengths within the Group, and to position the company firmly in the direction of future technologies. “MAN Engines is an integral part of MAN Truck & Bus and a reliable partner for all our customers. I want to maintain this and further expand our business for the future,” says Lindner.

Mikael Lindner has been in the engine industry since 2003. He studied mechanical engineering at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm and graduated with a Master of Science (M. Sc.) degree specialising in industrial engineering and business administration. Lindner was also nominated to a study place on the IFL Executive Management Program FEM at the Stockholm School of Economics. In his previous position, Lindner headed up the national organisation in Japan for the distribution and service of trucks, buses and engines from Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Scania, which, like MAN Truck & Bus, is also part of the Traton Group. “We are delighted that MAN Engines is gaining a highly experienced manager in Mikael Lindner, who, thanks to his many years of international experience in the field of engines and components, is well placed to develop our business at MAN Engines on a sustainable and continuous basis,” says Göran Nyberg, Executive Board Member for Sales and Customer Operations at MAN Truck & Bus SE. In his capacity as Head of the MAN Engines Business Unit, Lindner will report to Göran Nyberg.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus