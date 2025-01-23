Middle East says ‘Marhaba’ to the Lamborghini Temerario

Automobili Lamborghini unveiled the all-new Temerario[1] to Lamborghini customers and media yesterday at the exclusive Dubai venue, the Museum of The Future

Automobili Lamborghini unveiled the all-new Temerario[1] to Lamborghini customers and media yesterday at the exclusive Dubai venue, the Museum of The Future.

More than 300 specially-invited guests said ‘marhaba’ to the latest Lamborghini super sports car at a private launch soiree. Senior representatives from Lamborghini management were present to welcome clients from the UAE and the wider GCC region, and guests had the opportunity to explore the two variants of Temerario and its technological and performance innovations that make it ‘fuoriclasse’: outstanding, in a class of its own. The newest hybridized model was formally presented by Automobili Lamborghini executives including President and CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

“Lamborghini is an iconic and globally-admired marque, known for its innovation, performance and unmistakable design,” said Stephan Winkelmann. “The Middle East is a key region for us, and it is a privilege to debut the Temerario here in Dubai, a city that embodies bold ambition and progress. This moment reaffirms our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to our discerning clients and enthusiasts worldwide.”

Equipped with a twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain that redefines the very concepts of performance, driving pleasure and comfort, the Temerario is the second model in the Lamborghini High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) range to enter the Middle East market after the Revuelto[2] and completes the hybridization of Sant’Agata Bolognese’s line-up following the market debut of the Urus SE[3].

The Temerario presents itself as the new benchmark in the super sports car segment, thanks to class-beating performance. The new hybrid powertrain combines an entirely new twin-turbo V8 engine with three electric motors, providing a total power output of 920 CV. The twin-turbo V8 has been designed and developed from scratch in Sant’Agata Bolognese and is the first and only production super sports car engine able to reach 10,000 rpm. The performance is an absolute revelation: maximum speed of over 340 km/h (210+ mph), 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 2.7 seconds.

After viewing the clean-sheet design of the new Lamborghini Temerario at first hand, guests also explored some displays of the virtually infinite personalisation options available through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme, with more than 400 exterior colours, complementary interiors and other special trim options explained by the specialists on hand at the event.

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data is in the type approval stage.

[2] Consumption and emission values of Revuelto; Fuel consumption combined: 10,3 l/100km (WLTP); Power consumption combined: 78,1 kWh/100 Km (WLTP); CO₂-emissions combined: 276 g/km (WLTP)

[3] Consumption and emission values of Urus SE: Combined fuel consumption: 2.08 l/100 km. Combined energy consumption: 39.5 kWh/100 km. Combined CO₂ emissions: 51.25 g/km. Combined CO₂ emission efficiency class: B. Combined fuel consumption with low battery: 12.9 l/100 km. CO₂ efficiency class with low battery: G; (WLTP)

SOURCE: Lamborghini