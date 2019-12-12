Michael Manley of FCA elected ACEA President for 2020

The Board of Directors of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) has elected Michael Manley, CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), as its new President.

As of January 2020, Mr Manley will take over from Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board of PSA Group, who served as ACEA President for two consecutive terms in 2018 and 2019.

The priorities of ACEA for next year include developing a pathway for the transition to carbon-neutral road transport, while ensuring the economic sustainability of the European auto sector.

“As an industry we want to take the lead in transforming mobility in a way that puts the consumer first, but also enables us to remain globally competitive and resilient,” stated Michael Manley.

The ACEA President is elected for a year-long term, once renewable, from the CEOs of its member companies, which are the 15 major Europe-based car, van, truck and bus manufacturers.

SOURCE: ACEA