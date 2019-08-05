MG smashes July sales record

MG Motor UK has achieved its 21st consecutive month of growth, following the sale of 1,040 cars in July 2019. The outstanding monthly results mean that MG retains its position as the fastest-growing car manufacturer in the UK. So far this year, MG has sold 7,326 cars, compared to 5,099 in for the same period in 2018, a 44% volume increase.

The results in July represent a 28% increase in sales compared with the same month in 2018, and the ZS compact SUV continues to go from strength-to-strength, with annual volume growing by 62% versus 2018. The impressive sales figures reflect the brand’s strong and ongoing investment in both its product portfolio and ever-expanding dealership network. The network now stands at 102 dealerships nationwide and is well on track to meet the goal of 120 sites by the end of 2020.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK, said: “We’re delighted with these outstanding monthly results, as MG continues to outperform the market. Customers are drawn to excellent value-for money and this is exactly what our products provide, supported by our famous 7-year warranty for the complete peace of mind.”

MG is also tapping into the battery-electric vehicle market, which has seen a substantial 158% increase in sales year-on-year for the total market. The MG ZS EV, which goes on-sale in September, is positioned as the first truly affordable, family-friendly electric car, with prices starting from just £21,495 after the Government’s plug-in car grant which is being matched by MG for the first 2,000 buyers.

Gregorious continued: “In addition to another record-breaking number of sales for the month, MG also smashed another record, selling our first 1,000 MG ZS EVs in just two weeks since its official launch. We now have over 1,100 new customers who want to switch to a zero-emissions MG car. There’s a real buzz around this car and, with first customer deliveries happening next month, our customers are almost as excited as we are!”

The new ZS EV bolsters the current range of MGs, including the popular MG3 hatchback, which is available through a number of attractive finance options, including PCP, 0% APR and MG’s swappage scheme. Furthermore, the ZS compact-SUV can be bought from as little as £179/month on PCP (representative 5.9% APR).

