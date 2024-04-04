MFTBC launches training program for mechanics based on German vocational training program (VT)

German Chamber of Commerce and Industry Program to be attended by young mechanics including new grad in Japan in 2024

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter “MFTBC”) will launch a training program for young mechanics with the “German vocational training program” (hereafter “VT”) from April 2024.

VT is also called a “dual system” since during the three-year training period, participants acquire skills and learn general techniques while working at a company, and additionally gain specialized knowledge and general education from the training program. Upon completion of the course, a trainee will receive a certification after passing an exam. In Germany, about 1.3 million people participate in this program for 327 occupations annually. It is introduced in more than 48 countries and regions outside Germany*.

* As of April 2024

The German Chamber of Commerce and Industry introduces a VT program in Japan in April 2024 called the “Vocational Training Automotive Mechatronics” Program, with MFTBC participating as a partner company. Young MFTBC mechanics including new grad are scheduled to join.

During the three-years program, MFTBC will adopt VT in parallel with its conventional training program. After the initial program ends, MFTBC will evaluate transitioning to a full VT program from April 2027 for new mechanics.

Through on-the-job training (OJT) at their assigned locations and classroom learning at affiliated schools, participating employees will systematically learn the basics of maintenance and advanced technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs), aiming to complete the program in three years. The content of study from the VT program is equivalent to the level of skills and knowledge that a typical MFTBC employee acquires over their five years with the company.

Until now, MFTBC has provided training for new mechanics through the FUSO Academy, a specialized in-house educational institution, and OJT at the sales and service centers to which they are assigned.

With VT, a systematic program bolsters OJT at each location, and an instructor called a “basic trainer” makes monthly rounds to check the achievement status and proficiency level of training items, with the goal of standardizing mechanics’ skills and knowledge.

By adopting VT, MFTBC will train mechanics with high-level skills and knowledge in a shorter period. By standardizing the knowledge base of new members, MFTBC aims to improve the quality of service to customers.

As this program launches, Kazuo Matsunaga, the Chairman of MFTBC, comments: “To have such a fulfilling learning opportunity must be an irreplaceable experience for young employees who will bear the future of the automotive industry. The environment surrounding logistics is becoming increasingly severe due to issues such as labor shortage and the so-called “2024 problem”, participation in this program to train high-level mechanics will also be an opportunity for Mitsubishi Fuso to become even more trusted by customers.”

Marcus Schürmann, Chief Executive Officer and Delegate of German Industry and Commerce in Japan, states “We aim to gradually expand the programme to other areas of vocational training, taking into account the market environment and the needs of the industry in Japan. Of course, we are very interested in cooperating with further Japanese education partners.”

SOURCE: Fuso