MFTBC launches new eCanter in Taiwan, expanding sales into sixth market

With new offering, FUSO strengthens foothold in important market

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter “MFTBC”) has officially launched the all-electric eCanter in Taiwan, its sixth market since the zero-emission truck was unveiled in 2017.

With the launch, in collaboration with official distributor Daimler Truck Asia Taiwan (hereafter DTAT; Headquarters: Taipei; CEO: Jung Woo Park), MFTBC is diversifying available transport options in a market where it has maintained a strong foothold for six decades.

Andreas Deuschle, MFTBC’s Head of International Sales and Customer Service says the launch of the new eCanter in Taiwan demonstrates the automaker’s continued commitment to innovation.

“At Daimler Truck, our history has been about being the first. We introduced the world’s first truck and have kept the world moving with a global network and diverse products for over 125 years,” he said.

A zero-emission solution for meeting Taiwan’s 2050 sustainability goals

The eCanter’s debut comes at a time when Taiwan has established a roadmap for achieving net zero emissions by 2050. By expanding its lineup with the eCanter, FUSO offers businesses and fleets a mature zero-emission solution to help meet these goals.

Two years and 50,000 km of local testing on Taiwanese roads

Since its first introduction in Japan in 2017, the eCanter has accumulated more than 12 million kilometers on roads around the world. In addition to that, the launch in Taiwan comes after two years and 50,000 kilometers of reliability testing on local Taiwanese roads, as well as at numerous public charging stations. “We tested the eCanter on hilly roads, on city roads with traffic jams, on regional roads, rough roads; we literally went from the north to the far south of Taiwan. There were sunny days, chilly days, rainy days, all kinds of conditions,” DTAT Chairperson Kristin Lin said.

Various options available to meet diverse customer needs

In Taiwan, five and 8.55-ton models are available, with multiple wheelbase options to meet diverse needs, including a variety of body types and electric power take off (ePTO) options. In addition to assisting in the energy transition of industries, the trucks offer comfortable conditions for drivers and advanced safety options including Active Brake Assist 5, Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) as standard, ushering in a new era of green transportation.

Strong customer support

DTAT CEO Jung Woo Park says the company is further enhancing support for business owners by establishing dedicated eCanter repair and maintenance service zones at seven locations across Taiwan. These state-of-the-art service centers are staffed by top-tier technicians ready to support customers in their electric vehicle transition.

SOURCE: Fuso