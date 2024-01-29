MFTBC and DTFSA to partner with ESR to promote carbon-neutral logistics

Partnership includes developing and implementing eMobility solutions with FUSO’s zero-emission vehicles and ESR’s distribution centers and DTFSA’s “FUSO Green Lease” platform

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Head office: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter: “MFTBC”), Daimler Truck Financial Services Asia Co., Ltd. (Head office: Minato Ward, Tokyo, President: Hans-Georg von Gumpenberg, hereafter: “DTFSA”) and ESR Group Limited (Office: Minato Ward, Tokyo, Co-founder and Co-CEO,: Stuart Gibson, hereafter: “ESR”) have concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (hereafter: “MOU”) to develop and implement solutions for eMobility in January 2024.

This partnership is a part of MFTBC’s “FUSO eMobility Solutions” program, which supports customers’ shift towards EV (electric vehicles) with MFTBC’s comprehensive assistance for surrounding elements essential to EV trucks. Utilizing zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) such as MFTBC’s electric light-duty truck “eCanter” and ESR’s logistics facilities, the collaboration will look into various solutions to realize carbon-neutral logistics. Additionally, the partnership will make use of “FUSO Green Lease” product, a dedicated leasing program for the new eCanter provided by DTFSA, to maximize convenience for customers.*

* ”FUSO Green Lease” is offered in Japanese market only.

The MOU defines five focus areas of collaboration:

Development of green charging network for FUSO ZEVs at ESR’s logistics facilities mainly in the metropolitan area of ​​ Joint consideration of utilization of ESR’s logistics facilities in Japan to promote implementation of carbon neutral logistics, such as installing infrastructure for ZEVs. Joint development of a strategy and commercial model to supply renewable energy to FUSO’s ZEVs at ESR’s logistics facilities using rooftop and ground-based solar power generation systems to enhance the environmental value of EV truck operation. Consideration of strategies for utilizing FUSO’s ZEV batteries or recycled batteries at ESR’s logistics facilities in Japan to contribute to the efficient use of EV battery resources. Aiming to contribute to regional decarbonization through potential expansion of the above initiatives and knowledge to ESR’s facilities in the Asia-Pacific region.

The first initiative will include installation of quick EV chargers for eCanters at ESR’s distribution centers located in the Greater Tokyo Bay area from Chiba to Kanagawa Prefectures starting in 2024.

While EV trucks such as eCanters are normally charged at users’ business facilities (“basic charging”), installation of charging infrastructure at ESR’s distribution centers which are located in major logistics hubs will encourage greater adoption of eCanters by providing “en-route charging” and “emergency charging”, when the eCanter driver visits ESR’s logistics facilities.

Due to their limited space or low output equipment, existing public charging networks may not be well recognized as an adequate means for en-route charging and safety-net when EV trucks run short of battery.

The electricity for charging will primarily be generated by solar power generation equipment installed on the roof of ESR’s distribution centers, realizing the sustainable operation models of eCanter that MFTBC and ESR are aiming for. Additionally, the ESR distribution centers’ rest areas will be open to drivers, allowing them to rest comfortably while they are waiting for the vehicle to charge.

MFTBC launched the latest model of the electric light-duty eCanter truck in March 2023 and promotes activities to strongly support customers’ EV shift with “FUSO eMobility solutions”, while leveraging “FUSO Green Lease” bundled packages to be a one stop solution for all eCanter related necessities. ESR’s facilities have been constructed based on architectural plans that take reducing environmental impact into account and feature environmentally friendly lighting systems, rooftop solar panels and other features. As part of its ESG 2030 Roadmap, ESR aims to install 1,000 MW of rooftop solar power capacity.

Through the collaboration with ESR, MFTBC and DTFSA will create an environment where customers can easily implement and operate eCanter, supporting customers’ transition to carbon neutrality.

Alexander Loesing, Chief Transformation Officer of MFTBC, comments: “The partnership framework with ESR and DTFSA is a remarkable initiative to support decarbonization in logistics from both vehicle and facility perspectives. We believe that the installation of rapid chargers at ESR facilities as the first step of the partnership will lead to establishing additional operation models of ‘eCanter’ regardless of driving ranges and so further expansion of ‘eCanter’. We will take a lead to decarbonizing logistics by a wide range of activities by the three companies.”

Hans-Georg von Gumppenberg , CEO & Representative Director of DTFSA, says, “The collaboration with ESR and MFTBC significantly fortifies our FUSO Green Lease solution, elevating our ecosystem to offer customers a more sustainable alternative in the leasing market. This strategic partnership aligns with our commitment to environmental responsibility and enhances the overall value proposition for our customers.”

Stuart Gibson, ESR Group Co-founder and Co-CEO, said: “As part of our focus on creating a low-carbon and climate resilient future, we are delighted to partner MFTBC to jointly develop environmentally friendly e-mobility solutions to accelerate the electrification of logistics vehicle fleets in Japan. As the transportation industry shifts towards electrification, the need for efficient and reliable charging solutions for trucks at warehouses is paramount. By leveraging our comprehensive warehouse network, ESR is well-positioned to support our customers’ shift towards electric vehicles for logistics.”

SOURCE: Fuso