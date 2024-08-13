MESSRING and Humanetics collaborate on active safety test solutions

Humanetics, a global leader in safety testing solutions, is pleased to announce a collaboration with MESSRING, a renowned provider of crash test technology

Humanetics, a global leader in safety testing solutions, is pleased to announce a collaboration with MESSRING, a renowned provider of crash test technology. This collaboration advances the longstanding relationship and both companies’ commitment to advancing automotive safety and underscores their dedication to delivering integrated and high-performance active safety testing products.

Humanetics and MESSRING will offer seamlessly integrated Humanetics’ platforms with MESSRING’s portfolio of static and articulated dummy targets, like pedestrians, children, powered two-wheelers, and standard sized vehicles. This integrated package will facilitate more efficient setup and execution of active safety tests, reducing complexity for customers. This approach not only simplifies the purchasing process but also ensures compatibility and optimized performance across the combined product suite.

Included in the non-exclusive collaboration is the availability of MESSRING’s Child Presence Detection systems dummy direct to Humanetics’ customers. The CPD dummy reproduces the natural breathing motion, body size and shape of a newborn baby to evaluate automotive child detection technologies.

The new relationship will also focus on demonstrating the capabilities of integrated solutions at industry events and through various marketing channels. These demonstrations will highlight the benefits of the combined offerings and the added value to customers.

Mark Westen, President of Humanetics Safety commented: “Our collaboration with MESSRING is part of our commitment to drive innovation for active safety by working closely with industry partners. We want to ensure our products are designed to integrate perfectly and deliver the best performance.” Markus Schmidl, Managing Director of Humanetics Austria, said: “This collaboration puts some structure to our existing excellent working relationship with MESSRING. It will allow us to demonstrate and showcase the integrated platform and dummy targets together, sell them as a single package, to simplify the process for customers, and explore ways to enhance the product performance through collaboration.”

Florian Lenz, Chief Executive Officer of MESSRING, added, “Working together with Humanetics, we see a tremendous opportunity to enhance our product offerings and simplify the testing process for our customers. Our combined expertise and technologies will lead to better, more efficient testing solutions that support the automotive industry’s ongoing commitment to safer mobility.”

SOURCE: MESSRING