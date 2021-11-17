Meritor selected by Electra Commercial Vehicles to supply Blue Horizon electrification technology for its road sweeper prototype

Meritor, Inc. today announced it was selected by Electra Commercial Vehicles to provide its Blue Horizon™ 14Xe™ integrated ePowertrain for testing on their Iveco-based electric road sweeper platform

Meritor, Inc. today announced it was selected by Electra Commercial Vehicles to provide its Blue Horizon™ 14Xe™ integrated ePowertrain for testing on their Iveco-based electric road sweeper platform.

“Working with Electra to bring electrified commercial vehicles to Europe’s city centers is a perfect addition to our existing collaboration with the 17Xe™ electric powertrain,” said Ken Hogan, senior vice president and president of Truck for Meritor in Europe and APAC. “Our expertise in axles will support Electra with its vision to provide operators with clean, zero-emission solutions.”

“Integrating Meritor’s electric powertrain into this road sweeper application will allow Electra to replace its remote drive conversion solution and test a more compact electric drive solution,” said Sid Sadique, chief executive officer and president, Electra Commercial Vehicles. “Meritor’s ePowertrains are compact and power dense which maximizes the number of batteries that can be installed, allowing this vehicle to sweep more road surface in a single shift.”

The 14Xe ePowertrain, will be delivered to Electra by the end of the year, and will be integrated on a road sweeper for testing in Wales.

SOURCE: Meritor