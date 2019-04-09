Meritor® launches brake solutions for off-highway applications

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced the launch of several new braking solutions for multiple off-highway applications, including a full line of wet disc brakes, a high capacity hydraulic disc brake and a 500 mm drum brake. These new offerings expand Meritor’s range of off-highway brake options and enhance its portfolio of modular brakes, differential carriers and wheel-ends for multiple market segments.

“These new brakes, when combined with our global carriers and wheel-ends, will help us quickly meet customer requirements around the world,” said Joe Muscedere, vice president, Off-Highway, Specialty and Defense for Meritor. “Global product designs combined with our regional manufacturing facilities around the world allow us to deliver world-class products with fast lead times.

Meritor’s line of wet disc brakes are available in multiple configurations and range from 228 mm to 460 mm in diameter. The sealed designs are perfectly suited for a range of vehicles operating in adverse conditions.

Also launching is Meritor’s new high-capacity hydraulic disc brake. This option can be used in single- or dual-caliper configurations, suitable for multiple applications and machine capacities. Both configurations offer ample brake torque with the four 85-mm pistons acting against a 500-mm rotor.

The new lineup also includes a 500-mm drum brake, which incorporates Meritor’s improved S-cam design and lining materials to deliver high performance in a compact package. This brake is built for off-highway trucks with large wheel and tire combinations or for vehicles requiring higher brake torque than a 16.5-inch cast shoe brake.

Visit Meritor at Bauma 2019April 8-14 in Munich, Germany in Hall C4 Booth 639B in the U.S. Pavilion.

SOURCE: Meritor