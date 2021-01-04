Merger of FCA and Groupe PSA approved by shareholders: FCA and Groupe PSA expect to complete the combination on January 16, 2021

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) and Peugeot S.A. (“Groupe PSA”) announce that their respective shareholders’ meetings, held today, approved the merger of FCA and Groupe PSA to create Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis”) by an overwhelming majority (with more than 99% of the votes cast in favor of the transaction).

The shareholders of FCA also approved merger related matters, including adoption of the Stellantis’ Articles of Association and appointment of the previously announced members of the Board of Directors of Stellantis, in each case effective as of the date following completion of the merger. Details of the resolutions submitted to shareholders and voting results are available on the respective websites of FCA and Groupe PSA (www.fcagroup.com; www.groupe-psa.com).

Following today’s approval by shareholders and receipt of the final regulatory clearances over the course of the last month, including notably from the European Commission and the European Central Bank, FCA and Groupe PSA expect to complete the combination on January 16, 2021.

Stellantis’ common shares will begin trading on the Euronext in Paris and on Mercato Telematico Azionario in Milan on Monday, January 18, 2021, and on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Groupe PSA