Mercedes-Benz Vans: Mercedes-Benz Concept EQV: first fully electric trip in the Mediterranean city of Barcelona

Shortly after the world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show, the Concept EQV completed its first urban journey. In the port of Barcelona, the concept vehicle showed that the electric future for premium MPVs is just around the corner.

At the Geneva Motor Show at the beginning of March, the world’s first fully electric premium MPV was presented to the public: with the Concept EQV, Mercedes-Benz showed what the locally emission-free future can look like in this segment.

Now the Concept EQV has completed its first public drive and presented itself in the port of Barcelona in front of a fitting backdrop. The vehicle is aimed equally at families, sports enthusiasts or quality shuttle services. With its progressive exterior, the Concept EQV caused a stir with passers-by in the fashion and design city. In particular, the EQ-typical radiator grille with its continuous LED strip left a lasting impression.

Its inner values are equally impressive

In addition to its attractive design, the Concept EQV stands in particular for practical, everyday and locally emission-free electromobility. The technical highlights include a range of up to 400 kilometres and an integrated rapid charging function. This means that sufficient energy for approx. 100 kilometres can be charged in about 15 minutes. What’s more, the vehicle offers the greatest possible level of comfort in its interior and maximum functionality, for example thanks to the diverse range of possible seating configurations.

The Concept EQV is driven via the front axle by a compact electric powertrain with an output of 150 kW. And with a top speed of 160 km/h, it ensures superior driving pleasure out of town, too. Energy is supplied by a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 100 kWh. This is installed in the underbody of the vehicle, providing the full space in the interior for passengers.

Very soon, Mercedes-Benz Vans will be taking the next step: a series model is planned on the basis of the Concept EQV which will be presented to the public at this year’s IAA in Frankfurt am Main.

SOURCE: Daimler