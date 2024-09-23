Mercedes-Benz Vans is bringing the workshop to the customer

Efficiency increase for Mercedes-Benz Vans customers through Mobile Service

Inspections and maintenance as well as plannable repairs are sensible and necessary-but they cost time in which customers cannot use their vehicle. With the Mobile Service for Mercedes‑Benz Vans, commercial and private customers can now have predictable service scopes such as maintenance, inspection and repairs of their Mercedes-Benz vans carried out flexibly on their premises or private property for the first time.

Until now, the Mercedes‑Benz Vito has been used as a mobile service workshop focusing on private customers and is already available at select partner companies in Germany, the USA and Norway.

The range now expanded with the Sprinter is particularly geared towards commercial customers, but can be used flexibly and thus underscores the premium claim of Mercedes-Benz Vans in service. The Mercedes‑Benz Sprinter vehicles equipped as a mobile workshop start at the first participating sales partners in Germany, Austria, Spain and Denmark.

Mercedes‑Benz is pushing forward the further expansion of the Mobile Service, and other markets will follow accordingly.

The advantages of mobile service are obvious: Workshop downtimes of vehicles (downtime) are reduced. Traders can conveniently arrange for several vehicles in their van fleet to be serviced with just one appointment and one drive-regardless of the drive type. This increases the availability of the commercial customer’s vehicles (operational uptime) and saves more time for their own customer business.

“Our goal is to offer our commercial customers an outstanding, customised service. With Mercedes-Benz Mobile Service, we create real added value. In particular, we support our fleet customers in maximising the uptime of their vehicles and avoiding unexpected downtimes as far as possible through efficient maintenance management.”

Klaus Rehkugler, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Sales & Marketing

All maintenance operations for Mercedes-Benz Vans

The Mercedes-Benz Mobile Service is performed by specially trained Mercedes-Benz specialists and service experts. By using genuine parts, highly qualified service and the latest diagnostic equipment, the high Mercedes-Benz quality and performance can be ensured as in a stationary workshop. The service portfolio covers an extensive range of maintenance operations, from diagnosis to software updates and the replacement of wear parts such as brake pads and filters to the replacement of operating fluids-but repairs such as windows, outside mirrors, bumpers or rear lamps can also be carried out.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with complete workshop equipment including lifting system for vehicles up to 5.5 tons

The first ten fully equipped Mobile Service Sprinter vehicles (eSprinter will also be used in the future) have now been handed over to selected Mercedes-Benz service partners in Germany. They are fully equipped as a “rolling workshop “. The functionally arranged shelf and drawer systems of different VanPartner[1] contain everything necessary for maintenance work and minor repairs: From numerous tools and the latest diagnostic devices to the current Mercedes-Benz genuine replacement parts relevant for the respective services. This enables a wide range of diagnostic and service operations to be carried out for both Mercedes-Benz vans with electric motors and those with combustion engines.

A special highlight is a newly developed mobile lifting system for working under the customer’s vehicle. This allows vehicles with a weight of up to 5.5 tons to be raised completely.

[1] As part of the van body manufacturer partner program, Mercedes-Benz Vans works closely with body manufacturers.

The Mercedes-Benz VanPartner forms the basis for industry solutions in the two-invoice business.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz