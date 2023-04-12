Mercedes-Benz Vans achieves best ever first quarter with around 99,000 units sold worldwide

Mercedes-Benz Vans is consistently pursuing its goal of building the most desirable vans and increased its sales by a total of 12% in the first three months of the year

Mercedes-Benz Vans is consistently pursuing its goal of building the most desirable vans and increased its sales by a total of 12% in the first three months of the year. 98,900 vehicles were sold worldwide – more than ever before in a first quarter. The share of all-electric vans rose by 22% to 3,600 vehicles. The eVans’ share of total sales increased to 3.6% (Q1/2022: 3.3%). This once again underlines the company’s claim to be a leader in the field of electric vans.

Despite ongoing challenges in the area of logistics, Mercedes-Benz Vans was able to significantly increase unit sales compared with the prior-year quarter. The segment of commercially positioned vans made a particularly strong contribution from January to March, with an increase of 13% to 83,800 units. The privately positioned vans were sold a total of 15,000 times, which corresponds to an increase by 5%. The completely new T-Class, which has been available since the summer of last year, and the commercially positioned Citan were able to convince numerous customers in the small van segment (+89%). In the midsize van segment, the division recorded a decline by 2%.

Mercedes-Benz Vans is strengthening its positioning in strategically relevant markets and industries and focusing on profitable growth. The main sales driver was the strategically important Europe region, with Group sales up by 24% to 65,500 private and commercial vans. Germany, the division’s largest and home market, recorded sales growth by 20% to 23,700 units.

With its premium strategy for the commercial van segment, Mercedes-Benz Vans pursues the approach of always offering its customers the best solutions for their respective applications. Mercedes-Benz Vans offers them premium vehicles and services, always with the highest standards in terms of customer focus, technology and sustainability.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz