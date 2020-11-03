Mercedes-Benz: V-Class sets new standards in the segment with AIRMATIC air suspension system

Last year the facelift of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV celebrated its premiere – with a new front design, an extended range of safety and assistance systems as well as the dynamically efficient four-cylinder OM 654 diesel engine and 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. Also a standard component since the end of 2019: the intuitive and self-learning MBUX multimedia system. As of now, the V-Class comes with yet another technological highlight: the AIRMATIC air suspension system – a USP in the segment.

Overview of AIRMATIC advantages

Increased driving comfort in all types of terrain

Optimised noise levels in the whole vehicle

Reduced consumption at high speeds

Can be personalised via different drive programs

AIRMATIC – here’s how it works

The AIRMATIC air suspension system adapts the V-Class chassis to a wide variety of road conditions, thus ensuring high driving comfort thanks to constant ground clearance in all types of load status and even on rough terrain. This is supported by the double, frequency-selective damping control. The damping control regulates itself independently on each wheel of the V-Class, in response to the current state of the road.

This happens swiftly and with high precision via two additional separate frequency-dependent valves for the rebound and compression forces in the dampers, and it provides a considerable gain in driving stability and rolling comfort thanks to reduced body movements.

Using the DYNAMIC SELECT switch in the centre console, the driver can choose individually from different drive programs. In the “Comfort” or “Manual” program the V-Class remains at the standard height up to a speed of 110 km/h. When the speed exceeds 110 km/h, the suspension of the V-Class is automatically lowered by 10 mm, thus enabling a more dynamic driving style on motorways and at the same time reducing the wind resistance and thus consumption. You can enjoy this advantage in the “Sport” program – which also allows lowering by 10 mm – even at low speeds on country roads. In the “Lift” program the vehicle is lifted by up to 35 mm, at speeds of up to 30 km/h – ideal for driving off metalled roads, for example on family outings to the mountains or if you’re off to your next surfing hot-spot.

Regardless of the selected drive program the pneumatic level control is active fully automatically and irrespective of the load. This makes driving smoother, even with a trailer in tow, with more driving stability and thus greater comfort.

In addition to the V-Class, the AIRMATIC air suspension system is also available for the EQV (combined power consumption: 26.4-26.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)[1], Vito Tourer and eVito Tourer (combined power consumption: 26.2 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)1 as well as for the complete Marco Polo camper and leisure van family by Mercedes-Benz.

[1] Electrical consumption has been determined on the basis of Directive 692/2008/EC. Electrical consumption is dependent on the vehicle configuration.

SOURCE: Daimler