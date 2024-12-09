Mercedes-Benz Trucks hands over first series-produced eActros 600 to customers in Germany

First customer deliveries since start of series production at the end of November

After the start of series production of the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 at the end of November at the Wörth plant, the first customer deliveries have now taken place. By the end of the year, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will hand over around 50 battery-electric long-haul trucks to customers in Germany. Decisive for the delivery of the vehicles this year is the funding from the German Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs and Transport for customers within Germany. The majority of the eActros 600 vehicles produced in the first months after the start of series production will initially be sent to branches and dealers as demonstration vehicles – as is usual when launching new vehicle models.

Stina Fagerman, Head of Marketing, Sales and Services Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “With its 500 km range as a 40-ton truck without intermediate charging, the eActros 600 is a real Gamechanger for the electrification of long-distance transport. With its very high energy efficiency, the eActros 600 will also be profitable for fleet operators. The fact that we are now handing over the first series production vehicles to our customers is a very special milestone for us and our customers in the transformation towards sustainable freight transport. Long-distance truck transport accounts for around two thirds of the CO2 emissions of heavy-duty road freight transport in Europe.”

Nine customers in Germany start the new year on all-electric power

The first customers to receive the eActros 600 this year include August Gschwander Transport GmbH, Blue Känguru GmbH, Brummer Logistik GmbH, Contargo GmbH & Co. KG, CONTRAIL-Transport GmbH & Co. KG, DENKINGER Internationale Spedition GmbH, Ralf Reyser Transporte & Logistik, SCHADE Logistic GmbH and Wessels Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

State subsidy for heavy-duty commercial vehicles with alternative drives

For the purchase of the now delivered eActros 600, customers received benefits from the German Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs and Transport’s policy on the promotion of light and heavy commercial vehicles with alternative, climate-friendly drive systems and associated fuelling and charging infrastructure (KsNI). The funding policy is coordinated by the National Organization for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NOW GmbH), applications are approved by the Federal Office for Logistics and Mobility.

About the eActros 600

The high battery capacity of over 600 kilowatt hours[1] – hence the model designation 600 – and a new, particularly efficient electric drive axle developed in-house enable the eActros 600 to achieve a range of 500 kilometres[2] without intermediate charging. This range is achieved under very realistic, practical conditions with a gross train weight of 40 tons and can also be significantly exceeded depending on the driving style and route. The eActros 600 will even be able to cover well over 1,000 kilometers per day. Intermediate charging during the legally prescribed driver breaks – even without megawatt charging (MCS) – makes this possible, provided that the charging options are available. In addition to CCS charging with up to 400 kW, the eActros 600 will later also offer megawatt charging.

The batteries of the eActros 600 are based on lithium iron phosphate cell technology (LFP) and are characterized by a long service life. The development engineers at Mercedes-Benz Trucks have designed the eActros 600 to meet the same requirements for the durability of vehicles and components as a comparable conventional heavy-duty long-haul Actros. This means up to 1.2 million kilometers of mileage in ten years of operation. After this period of use, the battery state of health should still be above 80 percent. In contrast to other battery cell technologies, more than 95 percent of the installed capacity can also be used with LFP technology. This enables a higher range with the same amount of installed battery capacity.

Visually, the long-distance e-truck is characterized by a fundamentally new, puristic design with clear lines and an aerodynamic shape. In terms of profitability for fleet operators, the electric truck should set new standards, enabling it to replace the majority of diesel trucks in the important long-haul transport segment in the long term. The core of the Mercedes-Benz Trucks concept for battery-electric long-distance haulage is to offer customers not only competitive vehicles with the new TruckCharge brand, but also a comprehensive transport solution consisting of vehicle technology, consulting, charging infrastructure and services.

The electric flagship has already proven its capabilities several times under real conditions: in customer use and as part of the “eActros 600 European Testing Tour 2024”, a 15,000-kilometer-long all-electric development drive with two near-series prototypes through a total of 22 countries with a gross train weight of 40 tons. It was the largest test drive in the history of Mercedes-Benz Trucks. The two e-trucks were each on the road with a gross train weight of 40 tons. The vehicles demonstrated the high energy efficiency of the eActros 600 on the tour, which was exclusively charged at public charging stations: over the entire course of the tour, the prototype equipped with special consumption measurement technology was able to achieve an average driving consumption of 103 kilowatt hours pro 100 kilometres[3]. Converted with the energy content of diesel, this corresponds to a diesel consumption of around 10 liters per 100 kilometers, which would have been impossible to achieve with a conventionally powered truck. For numerous daily stages, it would even have been possible to calculate a range of over 600 kilometers on the tour without intermediate charging. On average, around 25 percent of the drive consumption of the eActros 600 could be covered by recuperated energy.

Most recently, the e-truck was named “International Truck of the Year 2025” by commercial vehicle journalists from 24 European countries – the award is the most important prize in the industry.

[1] The eActros 600 has three battery packs, each with 207 kWh. These offer a total installed capacity of 621 kWh. Rated capacity of a new battery, based on internally defined framework conditions. Range can vary depending on the specific application and ambient conditions.

[2] The range was determined internally under specific test conditions, after preconditioning with a 4×2 semitrailer tractor with 40 t gross combination mass at 20°C outside temperature in long-distance haulage operation, and may deviate from the values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/2400.

[3] Total average consumption of the eActros 600 European Testing Tour (15,269 kilometers driven with 40 tons total towing weight); near-series prototype with efficiency-maximized overall configuration, rolling resistance-optimized tires in testing (availability planned for 2025) and consumption-optimized driving style.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck