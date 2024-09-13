Mercedes-Benz: The Rise of Electric” will star Bradley Cooper in global campaign of the new electric G-Class

The global brand campaign will start on September 13, 2024.

Campaign heroes

Actor and director Bradley Cooper is the star of a short film that will spearhead a new brand campaign for Mercedes-Benz featuring the all-new G 580 with EQ Technology. The film showcases the essence of the G-Class through a dramatic action sequence and unites the adventure of driving the new model, whether traversing rugged terrain or city streets. It also highlights the boundless capability of the off-road icon and underscores the vision of empowering individuals to purse their own path without fear of failure. The Hollywood superstar – a passionate G-Class driver for years – attended the world premiere event in Los Angeles. The premiere was accompanied with a product campaign launch and continues for market launch.

“The G-Class has been a part of my life for nearly 20 years. For me, it’s always been more than a car: it’s been a companion on every adventure.”

Bradley Cooper, Actor, Film Director and Producer

“Bradley Cooper was a natural choice for this world premiere and campaign as he is a longstanding fan of our iconic G-Class. As part of our beloved G-family, Bradley is a true inspiration for crossing limits.”

Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Communications & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz AG

Campaign concept

Mercedes-Benz revealed the all-new G 580 with EQ Technology – the first fully electric variant of the timeless off-road icon – earlier this year. The forthcoming market launch is accompanied by a global campaign with a brand film starring Bradley Cooper.

The visually striking centerpiece of the campaign creates a world where individuals are empowered to pursue their own path without fear of failure – because the G-Class turns every obstacle into an opportunity for growth.

It also highlights the fact that although the G-Class features uncompromising off-road capability, it is also perfect for everyday driving. No matter where fans of the off-road icon journey, they appreciate the feeling of independence and the certainty they can tackle any terrain.

Providing the musical backdrop to the film is a new version of the iconic song, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Originally written & composed by Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson, publisher/copyright owner: EMI Music Publishing

Campaign details & timeframe

The global brand campaign will start on September 13, 2024. It will run across most global brand channels of Mercedes-Benz and the G-Class, with start dates varying from market to market.

The range of content extends from social media assets and TVC, to the brand film starring Bradley Cooper. Additionally, car-only campaign assets will be activated in print publications.

Credits

Idea, concept and realization: team x

Production: Zauberberg Productions GmbH & Spellwork

Executive Producer: Juliane Ellrich

Director: Sermed Dahar (Spellwork)

Photographer Social Stills: Tom Bender

Post-production: Timm Engelkamp (Spellwork)

Music: Simon Heeger / 2wei Audio

Mix: Kraatz Studios

The Geländewagen. Electrified: The all-new G-Class

The Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology represents the unique fusion of tradition and progressive technology – and is another important milestone for the brand on its journey into a new electric era. While remaining true to the model’s distinctive character and iconic design, its innovative drive concept with four individually controlled electric motors once again elevates the legendary performance of the off-road icon to new heights. The all-new electric G-Class celebrated its world premiere in April 2024, with simultaneous events in Los Angeles and in Beijing.

