Mercedes-Benz tests ChatGPT in intelligent vehicle production

Mercedes-Benz starts ChatGPT project in MO360 digital production ecosystem

Mercedes-Benz AG is testing ChatGPT in production, accelerating the use of intelligent tools in the MO360 digital production ecosystem, which was first introduced in 2020. With the aim of optimising the analysis of production data, for example from quality management, ChatGPT will now support production employees as a universal, voice-based interface. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) accelerates for example error identification and analysis as well as quality management and process optimisation at Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes-Benz is integrating ChatGPT through Azure OpenAI Service, leveraging the enterprise-grade capabilities of Microsoft’s cloud and AI platform.

Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Production and Supply Chain Management: “Using ChatGPT through Microsoft as part of the MO360 digital ecosystem is another example of how digitalisation is taking production at Mercedes-Benz to the next level. Through new digital tools, employees are further empowered to optimise production processes and quality management in a sustainable way. After a successful pilot phase, ChatGPT will be used throughout the Mercedes-Benz global production network.“

Chat-based analysis within the MO360 Data Platform

An automated analysis tool enables intelligent networking of quality data from development, customer experience and production. Potential malfunctions can be identified and analysed as quickly as possible. ChatGPT can additionally support Mercedes-Benz quality engineers in identifying faults by clustering data. For example, with the help of ChatGPT, complex evaluation and presentations of production-relevant data and quality management are significantly simplified for employees.

Instead of complex programming functions, queries are steered in a dialogue, so that not only engineers but also employees without prior programming knowledge can have the necessary data at their disposal. They are using Microsoft AI for real-time processing of production data, which remains the MO360 Data Platform. Questions are narrowed down further and further in the digital evaluation process in dialogue with the chatbot until a new level of detail is reached. The overview of the daily production planning can be checked in real time and flexibly adjusted if necessary. At this point, ChatGPT is intended to support strategic decision-making for the entire production chain within the shortest possible time. Thanks to the democratisation of all relevant data, every employee can use ChatGPT to make quick evaluations and derive the next steps within the scope of his or her field of work.

“MO360 Support Bot“: Round-the-clock employee advisor

Another area of focus of integrating ChatGPT in production is to provide employees worldwide with an AI-based digital contact person. Production employees communicate through MO360 via a self-service portal that is available on any company device – including tablets, smartphones and laptops. The MO360 Support Bot is designed to take queries and clarify them in dialogue with the employees.

Mercedes-Benz guarantees data protection

The basis for the integration of ChatGPT is a cooperation with Microsoft. Via Azure AI, Mercedes-Benz uses the large-scale generative AI models in combination with the enterprise-grade security, privacy and reliability capabilities of Azure. Mercedes-Benz has sovereignty over the IT processes in the background at all times. Employees’ voice inputs are processed anonymously in the Azure cloud. Production data stays into the MO360 Data Platform. Data protection is a high for Mercedes-Benz.

ChatGPT in line with Mercedes-Benz AI principles

GPT stands for “Generative Pre-trained Transformer”. Behind this are sophisticated neural networks that have been trained to create texts, so-called large language models. The system answers questions, creates or summarises texts, can translate and even generate programme code.

In order to responsibly exploit the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence, Mercedes-Benz was one of the first automobile manufacturers to adopt principles for dealing with AI. “Responsible use”, “explainability”, “protection of privacy” and “security and reliability” are the four guiding principles according to which the company develops and uses AI. Mercedes-Benz is taking an approach to integrating ChatGPT that is in line with these principles while keeping an eye on potential risks. The system is to be continuously improved in the interests of all employees.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz