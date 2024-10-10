Mercedes-Benz sold 594,600 cars and vans in the third quarter

Mercedes-Benz Group sold 594,600 cars and vans in the third quarter in a challenging environment

Mercedes-Benz Group sold 594,600 cars and vans in the third quarter in a challenging environment. Sales of Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars continued to rise quarter-on-quarter, driven by improved product availability. However softer demand, mainly in Asia, affected overall sales. Mercedes-Benz Vans faced a softening environment in the third quarter especially in the core markets Germany, U.S. and China. In Europe overall, excluding Germany, Mercedes-Benz Vans saw a very solid sales development.

Mercedes-Benz Cars

“Mercedes-Benz sold more than 500,000 cars from July to September, a slight increase compared with the second quarter and in line with the prior-year period. Offering desirable products is the best way to forge ahead as consumer demand softens in some important markets.”

Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Marketing & Sales

Mercedes-Benz Cars Q3 sales rose 1% on the quarter, to 503,600 units and remained on last years’ level as weaker macroeconomic conditions, mainly in Asia, outweighed improved product availability in Q3.

The market environment for battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales remained subdued with competitive pricing in important markets. Plug-in-Hybrids sales increased by 10% globally in the third quarter mainly driven by the U.S. market.

As stated in September, sales of Top-End vehicles in particular were impacted by a slowdown in China to 61,800 units, affecting sales of S-Class family vehicles. However, the flagship remained the undisputed leader in its segment in all key regions. Sales of Mercedes-AMG performance cars increased 8% compared to Q3 2023, thanks to improved product availability. Sales of the G-Class rose 2% on the quarter, even during the transition to an all-new model, which is receiving excellent customer feedback. First deliveries of the new electric G-Class started in September. Mercedes-Maybach presented its latest and sportiest model in August, the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series (provisional figures, combined energy consumption: 13.7 l/100 km | combined CO₂ emissions: 312 g/km | CO₂ class: G).

Sales in the Core segment increased by 4% quarter-on-quarter to 301,000 vehicles, and by 4% compared with the prior-year period, driven by further improved availability of GLC models and the market introductions of CLE models.

With 140,700 vehicles sold in the Entry segment, sales were around the same level as Q2, but below Q3 the previous year. This development is mainly driven by the market development in China and in line with the company’s value-over-volume oriented sales approach.

Sales in North America increased significantly by 29% compared to prior-year quarter, driven by good sales momentum in the U.S. market after full availability of GLC models and further market launches of Mercedes-AMG models.

Quarter-on-quarter sales in Europe remained stable, reaching 158,300 vehicles. Market development remained heterogeneous, with positive sales momentum in the UK, where Q3 sales rose 17% compared to last year. In Germany, Q3 Top-End sales remained flat, while E-Class and GLC models proven popular. Mercedes-Benz is the clear leader in the PHEV segment in Germany.

Quarter-on-quarter sales in Asia remained subdued, particularly in the Top-End segment, with 226,300 units sold. In Q3, the macroeconomic environment softened, first and foremost in China which impacted overall sales. An overall lower consumption, especially for luxury goods and continued discounting mainly in the EV segment, affected sales in China. Despite the challenges, Mercedes-Benz maintained its overall market share in China and remained customers’ top choice in the luxury car market priced RMB 1 million and above. To enhance our offering, the core product portfolio in China will see more intelligence feature upgrades within the year. The new E-Class was launched in October in India, while overall Q3 sales increased by 21%.

Sales overview

Q3

2024 Change Q2 2024 Change

Q3 2023 YTD

2024 Change

YTD 2023 Mercedes-Benz Group 594,600 -1% -3% 1,763,200 -5% – thereof BEVs 46,900 -8% -31% 148,500 -22% Mercedes-Benz Cars 503,600 +1% -1% 1,463,300 -4% – thereof BEVs 42,500 -7% -31% 135,900 -22% – thereof xEVs 87,200 -3% -15% 267,400 -8% Mercedes-Benz Cars sales by segments* Top-End 61,800 -12% -12% 198,700 -19% Core 301,000 +4% +4% 858,700 +5% Entry 140,700 +3% -7% 405,800 -13% Mercedes-Benz Cars sales by regions and markets Europe** 158,300 +1% -4% 476,000 -2% – thereof Germany 50,000 +1% -7% 149,700 -13% Asia 226,300 +0% -9% 662,600 -10% – thereof China 170,700 -1% -13% 512,200 -10% North America*** 96,400 +2% +29% 264,600 +6% – thereof U.S. 85,000 +0% +33% 236,300 +9% Rest of World 22,500 +15% +2% 60,100 +1%

*Top-End: Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class, S-Class, GLS, EQS and EQS SUV

*Core: All derivatives from C- and E-Class, incl. EQC, EQE and EQE SUV

*Entry: All derivatives from A- and B-Class incl. EQA, EQB and smart

** Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway

*** North America: USA, Canada and Mexico

All figures rounded. Preliminary figures subject to change pending final reports.

Mercedes-Benz Vans

“Mercedes-Benz Vans sold 91,100 units in the third quarter facing a softening environment especially in our core markets Germany, U.S. and China. In Germany and the U.S., sales in the commercial segment were down mainly due to the lower demand in service and crafts business, as well as in recreational vehicle business. In addition to that, the planned discontinuation of the Metris (Vito) has impacted sales in the U.S.. Globally, we are currently rolling out our completely updated product portfolio in all markets. In China, this latest model changeover led to a decline in sales in our second largest market for our midsize vans. Looking at Europe overall, excluding Germany, we see a very solid sales development. Especially sales of our Sprinter and eSprinter large vans remain stable.”

Klaus Rehkugler, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Sales & Marketing

As expected, Mercedes-Benz Vans global sales reached 91,100 units in the third quarter, which is -12% quarter-on-quarter and 13% below Q3 previous year, mainly impacted by various country-specific developments in the core markets, as stated above. Sales in RoW rose by 8% compared to last year. Despite these challenges, sales of Sprinter and eSprinter remain with +7% quarter-on-quarter and +3% compared to the same period last year on a stable level overall.

In total, Mercedes-Benz Vans sold 78,400 units of commercial vans, which is 9% below the previous quarter and 11% below Q3 previous year. Private vans reached a total of 12,700 units sold, which is 24% below Q3 previous year, mainly impacted by the model changeover of midsize vans in China as mentioned above as well as the model changeover of small vans following the implementation of the new (EU) “General Safety Regulation II”. eVans were down by 16% to 4,400 units compared to Q2 2024 due to the overall lower demand for electric vehicles worldwide. Despite the challenging EV market environment, Mercedes-Benz Vans secured a stable EV share of 5% worldwide in Q3, matching the previous quarter’s share – similarly, the EV share in Europe is stable at 7% compared to Q2 2024.

Sales overview

Q3 2024 Change Q2 2024 Change Q3 2023 YTD 2024 Change YTD 2023 Mercedes-Benz Vans* 91,100 -12% -13% 299,900 -7% – thereof eVans 4,400 -16% -31% 12,600 -16% Mercedes-Benz Vans sales by segments* Commercial vans 78,400 -9% -11% 257,400 -6% – thereof commercial large vans 56,200 +7% +3% 165,300 -3% – thereof commercial midsize vans 19,200 -28% -32% 77,000 -9% – thereof commercial small vans 3,000 -57% -49% 15,100 -15% Private vans 12,700 -26% -24% 42,600 -14% – thereof private midsize vans 12,100 -23% -21% 39,100 -12% – thereof private small vans 600 -61% -55% 3,500 -32% Mercedes-Benz Vans sales by regions and markets Europe** 59,800 -15% +3% 197,100 -0% – thereof Germany 22,800 -8% -11% 71,400 -11% Asia 6,100 -42% -51% 26,200 -19% – thereof China 4,600 -49% -54% 21,400 -17% North America*** 15,100 +14% -40% 47,700 -26% – thereof U.S. 12,700 +17% -42% 39,700 -29% Rest of World 10,100 +6% +8% 28,900 -1%

*Private vans: mid-size vans include V-Class and EQV, small vans include T-Class and EQT 200 (energy consumption combined: 20.7 – 19.3 kWh/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A). The stated values were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure) measurement procedure. The ranges given refer to the German market. The fuel consumption, energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the car’s efficient use of the fuel or energy source, but also on driving style and other non-technical factors.

*Commercial vans: large vans include (e)Sprinter, mid-size vans include (e)Vito, small vans include (e)Citan

** Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway

*** North America: USA, Canada and Mexico

All figures rounded. Preliminary figures subject to change pending final reports.

